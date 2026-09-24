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Imported crude lead continues to arrive at ports, while domestic secondary crude lead remains tight [SMM Secondary Crude Lead Weekly Review]

Published: Sep 24, 2026 18:31 (GMT+8)

SMM September 24 news:

As of this Friday, the SMM crude lead CIF price (containing 0.1-0.35 Sb, 0.1-0.25 Sn) was at a discount of 300-0 yuan/mt against the SMM #1 lead average price; mainstream imported crude lead cargoes (containing 0.2 Sb, 0.15 Sn) maintained a discount of around 150 yuan/mt against the SMM #1 lead average price, while cargoes with no or minor precious metal content were available at a discount of 350 yuan/mt against the SMM #1 lead average price. Mainstream domestic secondary crude lead, excluding tax, was traded at around 14,900 yuan/mt delivered to the plant, and including tax, it was at a discount of 50 yuan/mt against the SMM #1 lead average price. Looking ahead to next week, imported crude lead is expected to continue arriving at ports, while domestic secondary crude lead is expected to remain tight.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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