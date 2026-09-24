Imported crude lead continues to arrive at ports, while domestic secondary crude lead remains tight [SMM Secondary Crude Lead Weekly Review]

SMM September 24 news:

As of this Friday, the SMM crude lead CIF price (containing 0.1-0.35 Sb, 0.1-0.25 Sn) was at a discount of 300-0 yuan/mt against the SMM #1 lead average price; mainstream imported crude lead cargoes (containing 0.2 Sb, 0.15 Sn) maintained a discount of around 150 yuan/mt against the SMM #1 lead average price, while cargoes with no or minor precious metal content were available at a discount of 350 yuan/mt against the SMM #1 lead average price. Mainstream domestic secondary crude lead, excluding tax, was traded at around 14,900 yuan/mt delivered to the plant, and including tax, it was at a discount of 50 yuan/mt against the SMM #1 lead average price. Looking ahead to next week, imported crude lead is expected to continue arriving at ports, while domestic secondary crude lead is expected to remain tight.