[SMM Precious Metals Express]

A U.S. patent application (Publication No. US20260275453A1) titled "Method for Producing Palladium from Ag Slime" by Korea Zinc was published on September 17. The patent focuses on improving the efficiency of palladium (Pd) recovery from silver slime, a by-product of silver refining. The proposed process involves separating gold through acid dissolution, neutralising the palladium-bearing solution to form palladium oxide-containing precipitate, leaching palladium and platinum (Pt) with hydrochloric acid, followed by chloride precipitation, and ultimately completing the purification and recovery of palladium.