logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Aluminum prices consolidate ahead of National Day holiday; watch for post-holiday inventory buildup and concentrated arrivals risks [SMM Aluminum Price Weekly Review]

Published: Sep 24, 2026 17:56 (GMT+8)
[SMM Aluminum Price Weekly Review: Aluminum Prices Consolidate Before National Day Holiday, Watch Out for Post-Holiday Inventory Buildup and Concentrated Arrival Risks]

SMM, September 24:

1. Macro perspective

The US-Iran conflict entered its second week. After the escort coalition intervened, traffic through the Strait of Hormuz partially recovered, but war risk insurance rates remained elevated. Brent crude pulled back from a high of $101 to consolidate around $95, with energy cost support weakening from earlier levels but not yet fading. The US Fed delivered a 25bp rate hike at its September FOMC meeting, and the dot plot indicated one more hike may still occur this year. Chair Warsh struck a hawkish tone in his post-meeting remarks, and the US dollar index held at a 13-month high. Next week, attention turns to China's official PMI on September 30, as well as US PCE and non-farm payrolls data during the National Day holiday—with China's market closed for seven days while the LME trades continuously, there is gap risk after the holiday from accumulated moves on the LME, and safe-haven demand in the capital market is rising.

2. Fundamentals

Outside China, aluminum production resumptions continued to advance, and expectations of ample supply in the longer term persisted. However, LME aluminum inventory stood at only 241,000 mt, remaining at historically extreme lows, and the global visible inventory destocking trend remained intact. In China, demand during the "September peak season" showed overall recovery, and with Xinjiang shipments disrupted and downstream restocking ahead of the holiday, social inventory continued to destock. According to SMM statistics, China's aluminum ingot social inventory stood at 678,000 mt on September 24, down sharply by 55,000 mt WoW from last Thursday. However, marginal changes warrant caution: the proportion of liquid aluminum declined this week, and casting ingot volumes at aluminum smelters increased MoM, signaling marginal supply expansion on the ingot side. The main reason is that aluminum billet processing fees remained persistently low, prompting billet enterprises in some regions to cut production proactively, which in turn reduced demand for direct liquid aluminum supply and diverted more liquid aluminum into casting ingots.

3. Overall assessment

On the macro front, the US Fed's hawkish rate-hike cycle has restarted, with a strong US dollar and elevated US Treasury yields continuing to weigh on nonferrous metal valuations. On the fundamentals side, while China's inventory remains low and destocking continues, rising casting ingot volumes combined with aluminum billet production cuts have weakened liquid aluminum demand, and position adjustments ahead of the National Day holiday have intensified the tug-of-war between longs and shorts. Aluminum prices are expected to consolidate next week, with the most-traded SHFE aluminum contract trading in the range of 23,800-24,300 yuan/mt and LME aluminum at $3,150-3,250/mt. Caution is needed regarding inventory risks from concentrated arrivals of aluminum ingots after the National Day holiday, as seasonal inventory buildup and the easing of Xinjiang shipment disruptions could materialize.

[The information provided is for reference only. This article does not constitute direct investment research or decision-making advice. Clients should make decisions prudently and not use this as a substitute for independent judgment. Any decisions made by clients are not related to Shanghai Metals Market.]

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Aluminium Billet Supply Disruptions Intensify; Processing Fees Rebound in V-Shape before Slipping Back into Tug-of-War
6 mins ago
Aluminium Billet Supply Disruptions Intensify; Processing Fees Rebound in V-Shape before Slipping Back into Tug-of-War
Read More
Aluminium Billet Supply Disruptions Intensify; Processing Fees Rebound in V-Shape before Slipping Back into Tug-of-War
Aluminium Billet Supply Disruptions Intensify; Processing Fees Rebound in V-Shape before Slipping Back into Tug-of-War
As September draws to a close, "recovery" and "tug-of-war" stand out as the two defining keywords of China's aluminium billet market this month. On one side, supply-side disruptions intensified in stages and inventories shifted from consecutive builds to destocking—a marginal improvement, with outbound volumes rising for two consecutive weeks...
6 mins ago
"Double Festival" approaching: Aluminum billet supply disruptions intensify in phases; processing fees return to a tug-of-war after a V-shaped recovery [SMM analysis]
7 mins ago
"Double Festival" approaching: Aluminum billet supply disruptions intensify in phases; processing fees return to a tug-of-war after a V-shaped recovery [SMM analysis]
Read More
"Double Festival" approaching: Aluminum billet supply disruptions intensify in phases; processing fees return to a tug-of-war after a V-shaped recovery [SMM analysis]
"Double Festival" approaching: Aluminum billet supply disruptions intensify in phases; processing fees return to a tug-of-war after a V-shaped recovery [SMM analysis]
[SMM Analysis: "Double Festival" Approaches: Aluminum Billet Supply Disruptions Intensify in Phases; Processing Fees Return to a Tug-of-War After a V-Shaped Recovery] September is about to close. Looking back at China's aluminum billet market this month, "recovery" and "tug-of-war" are the two most striking key words. On one side, supply-side disruptions intensified in phases, and inventory shifted from continuous buildup to destocking, marking a marginal improvement. Driven by downstream stockpiling ahead of the holiday, warehouse withdrawals rebounded for two consecutive weeks during the month. On the other side, processing fees pulled back again after a V-shaped recovery, and the tug-of-war between sellers and buyers never stopped. Entering the "Double Festival" window, the supply-side disruption patterns throughout September and the supply variables around the National Day holiday have become the core threads for assessing the market outlook...
7 mins ago
Aluminum Processors Maintain Stable Operations Amid Pre-Holiday Stockpiling [SMM Weekly Survey]
1 hour ago
Aluminum Processors Maintain Stable Operations Amid Pre-Holiday Stockpiling [SMM Weekly Survey]
Read More
Aluminum Processors Maintain Stable Operations Amid Pre-Holiday Stockpiling [SMM Weekly Survey]
Aluminum Processors Maintain Stable Operations Amid Pre-Holiday Stockpiling [SMM Weekly Survey]
[SMM Aluminum Downstream Weekly Survey] This week, the operating rate of leading aluminum downstream processing enterprises in China recorded 62.1%, up slightly by 0.2 percentage points WoW. With the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day approaching, pre-holiday stockpiling progressed in an orderly manner, and operating rates across all sectors remained generally stable.
1 hour ago
Related News
news
Aluminium Billet Supply Disruptions Intensify; Processing Fees Rebound in V-Shape before Slipping Back into Tug-of-War
Sep 24, 2026 20:30 (GMT+8)
news
"Double Festival" approaching: Aluminum billet supply disruptions intensify in phases; processing fees return to a tug-of-war after a V-shaped recovery [SMM analysis]
Sep 24, 2026 20:29 (GMT+8)
news
Aluminum Processors Maintain Stable Operations Amid Pre-Holiday Stockpiling [SMM Weekly Survey]
Sep 24, 2026 19:24 (GMT+8)
news
China's Aluminum Industry Maintains High Production During 2026 National Day and Mid-Autumn Holidays
Sep 24, 2026 18:39 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here