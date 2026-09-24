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2026 National Day Holiday Survey on Aluminum Processing Enterprises' Shutdowns—Aluminum Extrusion

Published: Sep 24, 2026 17:54 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
As the 2026 National Day holiday approaches, downstream aluminum extrusion enterprises have begun to make holiday arrangements. SMM conducted a survey and statistics on enterprises of various regions and scales, as shown in the table below:
SMM, September 24, 2026:

As the 2026 National Day holiday approaches, downstream aluminum extrusion enterprises have begun to make holiday arrangements. SMM conducted a survey and statistics on enterprises of various regions and scales, as shown in the table below:

According to the SMM survey, the overall holiday duration for aluminum extrusion enterprises during the 2026 National Day holiday was shorter than last year. In the construction extrusion segment, driven by aluminum prices remaining in a relatively stable range recently, downstream purchase willingness improved compared with the beginning of the month, and orders recovered modestly. Coupled with some orders approaching delivery periods, some construction extrusion enterprises shortened their holiday by 1–3 days to ensure fulfillment. In the industrial extrusion segment, orders on hand before the holiday were ample, and enterprises faced concentrated delivery pressure in early October, with most enterprises maintaining normal production during the National Day period. Regarding raw material stockpiling, enterprises still conducted purchasing as needed based on orders, with no obvious concentrated stockpiling behavior observed yet.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
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