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[SMM Separator Weekly Review] Base film and coated separator prices remained stable overall this week

Published: Sep 24, 2026 17:43 (GMT+8)
[SMM Analysis] Separator Market Prices Remain Stable Overall

Separator prices remained largely stable this week. Quotes for 7μm+2μm wet-process coated separators were 1.143-1.35 yuan/m², averaging 1.247 yuan/m²; quotes for 9μm+3μm wet-process coated separators were 1.14-1.3 yuan/m², averaging 1.22 yuan/m²; quotes for 5μm+2μm held at 1.57-1.87 yuan/m². After last week's modest hike in coated product prices, the market entered a digestion phase this week. Supply-demand fundamentals were unchanged. Separator production growth continued to lag end-user production schedule growth, leaving the shortfall intact; the ramp-up of large battery cell capacity drove the shift to 5μm, and the tight effective supply of high-end products remained unchanged. This week's stability reflects a brief equilibrium after the price increase took effect, not an easing of supply-demand conditions.

SMM New Energy Industry Research Department

Wang Cong 021-51666838

Ma Rui 021-51595780

Feng Disheng 021-51666714

Lyu Yanlin 021-20707875

Zhang Haohan 021-51666752

Wang Zihan 021-51666914

Wang Jie 021-51595902

Xu Yang 021-51666760

Chen Bolin 021-51666836

Yang Le 021-51595898

Li Yisha 021-51666730

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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[SMM Separator Weekly Review] Base film and coated separator prices remained stable overall this week - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)