SMM Silver Express: Hong Kong Spot Premium at $0.10-0.05/oz Discount Driven by Import Buying

[SMM Silver Express] This week, the SMM silver ingot Hong Kong spot premium (vs. LBMA) was quoted at a discount of $0.10-0.05/oz, with offers mainly driven by import buying.

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