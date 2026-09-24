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SMM Silver Express: Hong Kong Spot Premium at $0.10-0.05/oz Discount Driven by Import Buying

Published: Sep 24, 2026 17:42 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
[SMM Silver Express] This week, the SMM silver ingot Hong Kong spot premium (vs. LBMA) was quoted at a discount of $0.10-0.05/oz, with offers mainly driven by import buying.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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