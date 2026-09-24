China's Silver Exports Rise MoM in Aug, Imports increase 74.3%; Ore Imports Up 39% YoY
[SMM Silver Express] Customs data shows China's exports of 99.99% unwrought silver reached 405.98 tonnes in August 2026, up 15.8% month-on-month but down 0.6% year-on-year; cumulative exports for January-August reached 3,031.51 tonnes, down 2.6% year-on-year. August imports were 66.24 tonnes, up 74.3% month-on-month; cumulative imports for January-August reached 951.39 tonnes. Silver ore and concentrate imports reached 266,055.59 tonnes in August, up 24.47% month-on-month and 39% year-on-year; cumulative imports for January-August reached 1.6444 million tonnes, up 36.6% year-on-year.