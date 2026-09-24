logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 24

Published: Sep 24, 2026 17:40 (GMT+8)

[SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Transaction Comment] In the afternoon, Pr-Nd oxide prices showed no significant changes. As the holiday approached, market trading activity declined. Alloy enterprises continued to push hard for lower prices in their inquiries, while actual order follow-through remained insufficient. Gadolinium oxide prices stabilized after an earlier decline in the afternoon, with sellers holding their quotes steady and inquiries in the market turning sluggish. In the afternoon, Pr-Nd alloy quotes pulled back slightly, mainly due to lower inquiry prices from downstream buyers, prompting alloy enterprises to adjust their quotes downward modestly. However, overall trading sentiment remained sluggish, with downstream inquiries mostly tentative and no notable increase in actual transactions. Gadolinium-iron alloy quotes held flat in the afternoon, with few downstream inquiries and no significant adjustments from suppliers.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Vulcan Elements Wins U.S. Army Contract to Supply Rare Earth Magnets for SkyFoundry Drone Program
3 hours ago
Vulcan Elements Wins U.S. Army Contract to Supply Rare Earth Magnets for SkyFoundry Drone Program
Read More
Vulcan Elements Wins U.S. Army Contract to Supply Rare Earth Magnets for SkyFoundry Drone Program
Vulcan Elements Wins U.S. Army Contract to Supply Rare Earth Magnets for SkyFoundry Drone Program
【SMM Rare Earth Flash】 U.S. rare earth magnet manufacturer Vulcan Elements announced it has passed the U.S. Army's competitive selection to supply high-performance NdFeB magnets for the Army's SkyFoundry drone program. The program aims to produce 1 million small drones annually at Tobyhanna Army Depot, Pennsylvania, requiring a "fully domestic, vertically integrated manufacturing process." Vulcan claims to be the only rare earth magnet company globally fully decoupled from China across materials, technology, software, IP, and ownership. Its Benson, North Carolina plant under construction will have 10,000 t/y magnet capacity, becoming the largest rare earth magnet plant outside China and creating about 1,000 manufacturing jobs. This is Vulcan's 10th U.S. Department of War contract.
3 hours ago
Scrap Pr-Nd Moves Sideways, Pre-Holiday Stockpiling Rises Then Falls [SMM Recycled Rare Earth Weekly Review]
4 hours ago
Scrap Pr-Nd Moves Sideways, Pre-Holiday Stockpiling Rises Then Falls [SMM Recycled Rare Earth Weekly Review]
Read More
Scrap Pr-Nd Moves Sideways, Pre-Holiday Stockpiling Rises Then Falls [SMM Recycled Rare Earth Weekly Review]
Scrap Pr-Nd Moves Sideways, Pre-Holiday Stockpiling Rises Then Falls [SMM Recycled Rare Earth Weekly Review]
[SMM Recycled Rare Earth Weekly Review: Scrap Pr-Nd Moves Sideways, Pre-Holiday Stockpiling Rises Then Falls] Overall, scrap Pr-Nd prices held steady this week. Early in the week, trading was briefly active as suppliers cashed out ahead of the holiday, but as recycling enterprises wound down stockpiling and procurement slowed, transactions turned quiet in the second half of the week, with actual market activity rising first and then falling. In the short term, downstream demand is expected to see limited release amid holiday disruptions, and scrap Pr-Nd prices are likely to consolidate sideways.
4 hours ago
Pr-Nd edges up with few firm orders; medium-heavy rare earth generally weak [SMM Rare Earth Weekly Review]
4 hours ago
Pr-Nd edges up with few firm orders; medium-heavy rare earth generally weak [SMM Rare Earth Weekly Review]
Read More
Pr-Nd edges up with few firm orders; medium-heavy rare earth generally weak [SMM Rare Earth Weekly Review]
Pr-Nd edges up with few firm orders; medium-heavy rare earth generally weak [SMM Rare Earth Weekly Review]
[SMM Rare Earth Weekly Review: Pr-Nd Edges Up on Thin Deals, Medium-Heavy Rare Earths Generally Weak] Pr-Nd oxide prices were reported at 737,000-739,000 yuan/mt, edging up overall this week and higher compared with the start of the week. This was mainly driven by large plants entering the market to purchase, coupled with news-driven factors, which strengthened suppliers' willingness to hold prices firm and led to upward adjustments in offers. However, downstream metal enterprises were cautious about purchasing at high levels, with limited actual transactions, leaving the uptrend lacking support from real deals. Metal enterprises remained subdued in inquiries and purchases, focusing mainly on small rigid-demand orders.
4 hours ago
Related News
news
Vulcan Elements Wins U.S. Army Contract to Supply Rare Earth Magnets for SkyFoundry Drone Program
Sep 24, 2026 17:14 (GMT+8)
news
Scrap Pr-Nd Moves Sideways, Pre-Holiday Stockpiling Rises Then Falls [SMM Recycled Rare Earth Weekly Review]
Sep 24, 2026 15:56 (GMT+8)
news
Pr-Nd edges up with few firm orders; medium-heavy rare earth generally weak [SMM Rare Earth Weekly Review]
Sep 24, 2026 15:49 (GMT+8)
news
Rare earth prices show divergence; Pr-Nd stops falling and rebounds while medium-heavy rare earths remain stable [SMM Rare Earth Daily Review]
Sep 24, 2026 14:07 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here