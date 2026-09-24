SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Trading Comment on September 24

[SMM Rare Earth Afternoon Transaction Comment] In the afternoon, Pr-Nd oxide prices showed no significant changes. As the holiday approached, market trading activity declined. Alloy enterprises continued to push hard for lower prices in their inquiries, while actual order follow-through remained insufficient. Gadolinium oxide prices stabilized after an earlier decline in the afternoon, with sellers holding their quotes steady and inquiries in the market turning sluggish. In the afternoon, Pr-Nd alloy quotes pulled back slightly, mainly due to lower inquiry prices from downstream buyers, prompting alloy enterprises to adjust their quotes downward modestly. However, overall trading sentiment remained sluggish, with downstream inquiries mostly tentative and no notable increase in actual transactions. Gadolinium-iron alloy quotes held flat in the afternoon, with few downstream inquiries and no significant adjustments from suppliers.