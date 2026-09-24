Tantalum Ore Prices Climb as Supply Tightens and Downstream Demand Grows

The price of tantalum ore has been on an upward trend recently. According to market feedback, affected by the convening of industry conferences, upstream miners have a strong reluctance to sell, and actively hold back tantalum ore to reduce external supply. The tightening of supply at the mine end supports the strengthening of prices. At the same time, since the beginning of September, some downstream demands have gradually picked up. Under the dual effect of supply and demand, the tantalum price has shown a slow climbing trend.

In terms of demand transmission from various downstream sectors, there is a clear divergence in the pace of price increases. Supply in high-end Application Areas is relatively tight, commodity premiums are prominent, and quotations for related products continue to rise. Among them, tantalum capacitors represent the largest downstream demand sector, accounting for approximately 40% of applications, with the industry market growth rate remaining above 15%, which directly drives the demand for upstream tantalum powder. Driven by the concentrated release of high-end orders and tight supply, the price of mainstream-grade tantalum powder is around RMB 6,000 per kilogram; grades targeting high-end Application Areas see significant premiums due to supply shortages, with prices about 50% higher than mainstream grades, and order backlogs are full with tight supply. Tantalum targets account for about 20% of applications, supporting the demand for high-purity tantalum ingots; currently, the transaction price of 99.999% high-purity tantalum ingots is in the range of RMB 6,900-7,000 per kilogram. In contrast, products in traditional and low-end Application Areas lack upward momentum in prices, with demand performing moderately and slightly shrinking; for other application directions, relevant enterprises have basically suspended order acceptance as some traders compete for orders at low prices.

Regarding the future trend of tantalum ore, market participants believe that the current overall supply and demand fundamentals of tantalum ore have not been substantially impacted. The tight market supply mainly stems from miners' reluctance to sell, as they generally expect to sell their tantalum ore at a higher price and thus proactively control the volume of shipments. In the short term, the price of tantalum ore remains bullish, and it cannot be ruled out that it will further test the annual high; however, the market also warns that once the price touches the annual high, concentrated shipments from miners may trigger a sharp drop in the price of tantalum ore.