Daqi Technology Helps Create the "2027 SMM Global Copper Mines and Smelters Distribution Map"

From H2 2025 to early 2026, the copper industry landscape underwent profound changes. China's smelting capacity continued to be released, dependence on imported raw materials rose, and copper concentrate supply remained persistently tight. Affected by monetary policy shifts, geopolitical conflicts, production cuts at mines outside China, and accelerating industry consolidation, copper prices repeatedly hit record highs. The industry shifted from a tight balance to a structural deficit, and copper's strategic resource attributes continued to strengthen.

Here, SMM, in collaboration with Chengdu Daqi Technology Co., Ltd., cordially invites copper mining, copper smelting, and third-party equipment and consumables enterprises across the industry to jointly produce the , bringing together high-quality industry resources and building an authoritative industry platform to help enterprises enhance their industry influence and jointly promote high-quality industrial development.

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Chengdu Daqi Technology Co., Ltd.was founded in December 2016 (formerly known as Chengdu Daqi Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.), abbreviated as "Daqi Technology." Core members of the Air Pollution Control and Ecological Environment Engineering (AEEE) team at Sichuan University became founding shareholders through personal capital contributions.

The company is a national high-tech enterprise specializing in innovative materials and technologies for atmospheric environmental governance. Its main business includes new-type catalytic ultra-low emission synergistic carbon reduction technology, extended to bamboo biomass polygeneration technology, and it has passed quality/environmental/safety and intellectual property management system certifications. It has been selected as a Chengdu High-tech Zone Gazelle Enterprise, Chengdu New Economy Demonstration Enterprise, Sichuan Province Gazelle Enterprise, and provincial-level specialized and sophisticated enterprise.

With the mission of "providing innovative technologies for ecological environment governance," the company operates R&D platforms including a national-level engineering center branch and a Sichuan Provincial Enterprise Technology Center. It has applied for 207 patents (158 invention patents), with 62 authorized invention patents and 43 utility model patents, registered 9 software copyrights, and published 37 standards as lead or participating drafter (17 national standards). The company founder was selected for the National High-level Talent Special Support Program.

Contact Information

Wu Xiaocheng, Marketing Director, 18384112057

SMM Co-production Contact

Ren Jie

18655033505

renjie@smm.cn