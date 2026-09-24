Pr-Nd edges up with few firm orders; medium-heavy rare earth generally weak [SMM Rare Earth Weekly Review]

[SMM Rare Earth Weekly Review: Pr-Nd Edges Up on Thin Deals, Medium-Heavy Rare Earths Generally Weak] Pr-Nd oxide prices were reported at 737,000-739,000 yuan/mt, edging up overall this week and higher compared with the start of the week. This was mainly driven by large plants entering the market to purchase, coupled with news-driven factors, which strengthened suppliers' willingness to hold prices firm and led to upward adjustments in offers. However, downstream metal enterprises were cautious about purchasing at high levels, with limited actual transactions, leaving the uptrend lacking support from real deals. Metal enterprises remained subdued in inquiries and purchases, focusing mainly on small rigid-demand orders.