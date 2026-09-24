logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

HRC Prices Flat, Pre-Holiday Restocking Boosts Demand; Inventories Down, Prices to Hold Firm Next Week

Published: Sep 24, 2026 17:10 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
This week, HRC prices were basically flat WoW, while overall transactions increased from the previous week. Supply side, the impact from rolling line maintenance decreased MoM, and overall HRC production rebounded. Demand side, pre-holiday restocking demand surged, driving apparent demand up WoW. Inventory side, this week SMM's nationwide HRC social inventory across 86 warehouses (large sample) stood at 4.5356 million mt, down 116,200 mt WoW, or -2.5% WoW, and up 23.27% YoY. By region, inventories across the country declined to varying degrees, with central China and north China seeing the most notable drops. Cost side, the cost side showed no significant fluctuations this week. Looking ahead, the current peak-season demand trend remains weak, and steel mills and traders are under price pressure. However, with the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays combined, the extended break still provides support from pre-holiday restocking demand. Prices are expected to hold firm and consolidate around current levels, with the most-traded contract likely to trade in the 3,270-3,340 range.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM Analysis] Ship Recycling Credit Note: What It Means for India's Steel and Shipbreaking Market
2 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] Ship Recycling Credit Note: What It Means for India's Steel and Shipbreaking Market
Read More
[SMM Analysis] Ship Recycling Credit Note: What It Means for India's Steel and Shipbreaking Market
[SMM Analysis] Ship Recycling Credit Note: What It Means for India's Steel and Shipbreaking Market
India now gives shipowners a "credit note" when they scrap an old ship at an approved Indian yard. The credit is worth 40% of the ship's scrap value, but it can only be used to help pay for a new ship built in India. The benefit goes to the shipowner, not directly to the recycler. It may bring more ships to India, but it does not by itself raise the price recyclers pay. What recyclers can pay depends on what they earn from selling the recovered steel, so domestic steel prices matter most.
2 hours ago
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 24)
2 hours ago
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 24)
Read More
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 24)
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 24)
Iron ore futures were steady today. The DCE most-traded I2701 contract settled at 713.5 yuan/mt, unchanged from the previous session. Qingdao port spot prices fell 1 yuan/mt on average. Traders were moderately active and mills stayed on the sidelines.
2 hours ago
HBIS Resources: Main part of the Phase II copper project essentially completed, currently in capacity ramp-up stage
2 hours ago
HBIS Resources: Main part of the Phase II copper project essentially completed, currently in capacity ramp-up stage
Read More
HBIS Resources: Main part of the Phase II copper project essentially completed, currently in capacity ramp-up stage
HBIS Resources: Main part of the Phase II copper project essentially completed, currently in capacity ramp-up stage
2 hours ago
Related News
news
[SMM Analysis] Ship Recycling Credit Note: What It Means for India's Steel and Shipbreaking Market
Sep 24, 2026 18:25 (GMT+8)
news
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (September 24)
Sep 24, 2026 18:05 (GMT+8)
news
HBIS Resources: Main part of the Phase II copper project essentially completed, currently in capacity ramp-up stage
Sep 24, 2026 17:49 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Steel] Indonesian Q355 HRC Offered at USD 550/tonne CFR Vietnam
Sep 24, 2026 17:09 (GMT+8)