[SMM Analysis] Ship Recycling Credit Note: What It Means for India's Steel and Shipbreaking Market

India now gives shipowners a "credit note" when they scrap an old ship at an approved Indian yard. The credit is worth 40% of the ship's scrap value, but it can only be used to help pay for a new ship built in India. The benefit goes to the shipowner, not directly to the recycler. It may bring more ships to India, but it does not by itself raise the price recyclers pay. What recyclers can pay depends on what they earn from selling the recovered steel, so domestic steel prices matter most.