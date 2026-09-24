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[SMM Steel] Turkey Import Billet Prices Stable as Domestic Prices Rise

Published: Sep 24, 2026 17:08 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
[Turkey] Turkey’s weekly import billet assessment remained unchanged at USD 515/tonne CFR, amid stable offers from Asian suppliers, continued limited Russian availability and a lack of concluded deals. Meanwhile, domestic billet prices rose by USD 10/tonne to USD 570/tonne EXW, supported by tighter supply and recent strength in the rebar market. Market participants expect domestic demand to soften as buyers have largely replenished inventories.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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