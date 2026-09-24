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Smart Connected Vehicle Plans Roll Out; Going Global and Rising Penetration Rate Drive the Auto Sector

Published: Sep 24, 2026 16:53 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Data shows that in August, auto production and sales rose more than 4% MoM, NEV production and sales increased about 18% YoY, and the penetration rate hit a new high of 60.6%. Exports exceeded 1 million units for three consecutive months, with YoY growth above 65%, and the share of NEV exports rose to 52%. The market share of domestic-brand passenger vehicles reached 77.76%, up more than 8 percentage points YoY.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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