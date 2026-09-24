Kuehne+Nagel and CATL Deepen Strategic Cooperation

Kuehne+Nagel recently announced the signing of a strategic cooperation memorandum of understanding with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited. The two parties will deepen cooperation in areas such as battery logistics, freight electrification, and carbon emission reduction, jointly promoting the green transformation of the logistics industry. Their strategic cooperation includes promoting the electrification transformation of CATL's land transport operations in Europe, as well as a heavy-duty truck battery swapping pilot project supported by Qiji battery swapping and planned to launch in China this year. In addition, the two parties will deepen cooperation in areas such as battery recycling and after-sales services, logistics park energy storage, and charging infrastructure solutions.