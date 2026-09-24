On September 23, the engineering design signing ceremony for the Guizhou Dingshengxin Zinc-Germanium New Materials Green Manufacturing Project was held at Hezhang Dingshengxin Mining Development Co., Ltd.

The project has a total investment of 6.25 billion yuan. The signing of the engineering design agreement indicates that the project is set to enter the full implementation stage. Upon reaching full production capacity, the project is expected to produce 220,000 tonnes of high-end zinc alloy materials and 80,000 tonnes of lead ingots annually, while efficiently recovering high-value rare and precious metals such as germanium and silver. It will also include a supporting sulfuric acid production line with an annual capacity of 580,000 tonnes.