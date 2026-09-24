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Guizhou Dingshengxin Zinc-Germanium Project Signs Engineering Design, Aims for Full Production Capacity

Published: Sep 24, 2026 16:44 (GMT+8)

On September 23, the engineering design signing ceremony for the Guizhou Dingshengxin Zinc-Germanium New Materials Green Manufacturing Project was held at Hezhang Dingshengxin Mining Development Co., Ltd.

The project has a total investment of 6.25 billion yuan. The signing of the engineering design agreement indicates that the project is set to enter the full implementation stage. Upon reaching full production capacity, the project is expected to produce 220,000 tonnes of high-end zinc alloy materials and 80,000 tonnes of lead ingots annually, while efficiently recovering high-value rare and precious metals such as germanium and silver. It will also include a supporting sulfuric acid production line with an annual capacity of 580,000 tonnes.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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