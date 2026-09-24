HRC Prices Flat, Pre-Holiday Restocking Boosts Demand; Inventories Down, Prices to Hold Firm Next Week

This week, HRC prices were basically flat WoW, while overall transactions increased from the previous week. Supply side, the impact from rolling line maintenance decreased MoM, and overall HRC production rebounded. Demand side, pre-holiday restocking demand surged, driving apparent demand up WoW. Inventory side, this week SMM's nationwide HRC social inventory across 86 warehouses (large sample) stood at 4.5356 million mt, down 116,200 mt WoW, or -2.5% WoW, and up 23.27% YoY. By region, inventories across the country declined to varying degrees, with central China and north China seeing the most notable drops. Cost side, the cost side showed no significant fluctuations this week. Looking ahead, the current peak-season demand trend remains weak, and steel mills and traders are under price pressure. However, with the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays combined, the extended break still provides support from pre-holiday restocking demand. Prices are expected to hold firm and consolidate around current levels, with the most-traded contract likely to trade in the 3,270-3,340 range.