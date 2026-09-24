[SMM Gold Flash] Cora Gold reported that fieldwork and three-dimensional plant modelling for front-end engineering design at its Sanankoro project in Mali had been completed. It also completed compensation for 174 hectares required for the planned tailings facility and upgraded the exploration camp, while geotechnical work covered the proposed process-plant and power-station sites.

Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) remains targeted for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026. These activities improve construction readiness but do not constitute construction approval: full development remains conditional on Mali granting the required mining permit. Cora previously secured a binding US$120 million gold-stream facility, subsequently amended to permit partial replacement by senior debt.