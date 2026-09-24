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[SMM Analysis] HRC-Rebar Price Spread Retreats from Highs, Spread May Continue to Narrow in October

Published: Sep 24, 2026 16:25 (GMT+8)

In 2026, the HRC-rebar price spread shot up to a yearly high in August, then pulled back persistently over the past month, driven mainly by a shift in the strength of cold- and hot-rolled demand and adjustments in steel mill supply structures.

In August, the market traded on the logic of a weak property sector and resilient manufacturing, supported by export orders for sheets & plates, which led HRC to strengthen significantly relative to rebar and pushed the HRC-rebar spread higher. Entering September, the traditional September peak season gradually materialized, with infrastructure rush-to-meet-deadlines activity driving a recovery in rebar apparent demand, a pickup in site transactions, and faster rebar inventory destocking. In contrast, for HRC, overseas trade barriers weighed on exports, orders from the automobile and home appliance manufacturing sectors fell short of expectations, downstream demand weakened marginally, and HRC prices lacked upward momentum. Meanwhile, the previously elevated spread encouraged steel mills to reallocate hot metal, boosting HRC production, while persistent losses in rebar led to production cuts. Supply and demand moved in opposite directions, pushing the HRC-rebar spread to narrow from its highs.

Looking ahead to October, the HRC-rebar spread is likely to maintain a fluctuating downward trend with a lower center, and a return to the August high will be difficult. On the demand side, October remains a window for infrastructure construction, but as temperatures in northern China pull back, site activity will gradually become constrained, and the MoM growth in rebar demand will weaken. For HRC, downstream manufacturing is unlikely to see a stronger-than-expected recovery, and export pressure will persist. On the supply side, the supply pressure from earlier mill conversions to HRC will continue to be released, while rebar production resumptions alongside profit recovery will further compress the spread.

However, the decline in the spread has bottom support, as HRC rolling costs are naturally higher than those for rebar, with a historically reasonable center of around 120-180 yuan/mt, making a sharp inversion of the spread unlikely. Overall, in October, the HRC-rebar spread may consolidate within a range of 150-200 yuan/mt, with continued attention needed on cold- and hot-rolled apparent demand, inventory, and the pace of hot metal reallocation at steel mills.

Data source statement:

Except for public information, all other data in this report are derived from public information (including but not limited to industry news, seminars, exhibitions, corporate financial reports, broker reports, National Bureau of Statistics data, customs import and export data, and various data published by major associations and institutions), market communication, and SMM's internal database models, and are obtained through comprehensive analysis and reasonable inference by the research team. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making advice.

Shanghai Metals Market reserves the right of final interpretation of this statement and the right to adjust and amend the content of the statement based on actual circumstances.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
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