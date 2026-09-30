Bohigh Zinc Product Co., Ltd. Looks Forward to Meeting You at the 2026 SMM Lead & Zinc Annual Conference

At a critical juncture of global energy transition and the reshaping of the manufacturing landscape, the lead-zinc industry chain is undergoing profound structural adjustments. Upstream mine resources remain tight, smelting and processing margins are under pressure, while downstream application fields, represented by batteries and galvanizing, face both opportunities and challenges from new technology iteration and the green, low-carbon transition. Against this backdrop, collaboration between upstream and downstream segments of the industry chain and price risk management have become more important than ever before.

SMM has keenly identified industry needs and is dedicated to delivering a truly distinctive industry conference. This event will focus on downstream applications and long-term contract supply-demand matchmaking, aiming to build a high-end exchange platform integrating macro outlook, price analysis, and long-term contract negotiations. The conference will not only provide in-depth analysis of market trends for lead, zinc, precious metals, copper, tin, antimony, bismuth, and other associated metals, but will also innovatively feature highlights such as a long-term contract supply-demand negotiation session, striving to help clients seize market opportunities in 2027 and facilitate business cooperation through precise data services and a pragmatic agenda.

In this golden autumn of October, we cordially invite leaders and elite professionals from the lead-zinc industry chain in China and overseas to gather together, engage in candid exchanges, and pursue shared development in a relaxed and pleasant negotiation atmosphere! Bohigh Zinc Product Co., Ltd.will attend this grand event to discuss industry development trends with industry peers and jointly propel the lead-zinc industry to new heights.

Click to register now and join us in witnessing and participating in this extraordinary and far-reaching industry event, creating a brilliant new chapter together!

Bohigh Zinc Product Co., Ltd. (stock code: 835723), founded in 2007, is an environmental protection enterprise specializing in metallurgical solid waste treatment and comprehensive recovery of rare strategic metals, and is also a top-tier player in the global zinc nutrition industry. The company's main product, zinc sulphate, is exported to more than 80 countries, with multiple wholly owned and controlled subsidiaries in Jiangxi, Hunan, Inner Mongolia, and other regions.

Bohigh organically integrates metallurgical solid waste treatment, rare strategic metal refining, and zinc nutrition, efficiently processing metallurgical solid waste while comprehensively recovering high-value rare and strategic metals such as indium, tin, germanium, gallium, bismuth, antimony, lead, cadmium, zinc, iodine, cesium, and rubidium. Beyond everyday applications, these metal products are widely used in high-tech industries including aerospace, semiconductors, optical communications, and new energy.

Three major product series:

Zinc series:low-grade zinc oxide, refined zinc oxide, zinc sulphate, zinc carbonate, zinc oxide, zinc plate, zinc ingot

Rare strategic metals series:

- Indium, germanium, gallium, antimony, rhenium (optical communications & semiconductors)

- Tin, copper, gold, silver (AI computing metals)

- Cesium, rubidium (quantum and next-generation optoelectronic devices)

- Bismuth, lead, cadmium, cobalt, iron

Inorganic salts series:potash fertilizer, de-icing agent, potassium iodide, sodium bromide, cesium carbonate, rubidium carbonate

Bohigh regards solid waste as an "urban mine," leveraging its unique process technology to build a circular chain for the resource utilization of metallurgical solid waste, achieving 100% comprehensive utilization of solid waste resources, creating substantial economic and social value, and contributing solid strength to China's environmental protection, green development, and future industries.

Production Site

Bohigh Zinc Product Co., Ltd.

Pingxiang Bohigh Zinc Nutrition Technology Co., Ltd.

Jiangxi Bohigh Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd.

Hunan Bohigh Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Hunan Bohigh Renewable Resources Technology Co., Ltd.

Chifeng Bohigh Renewable Resources Technology Co., Ltd.

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Contact Information

Sales Contact: Chen Qiang 18879982125

Procurement Contact: Wu Jianghua 18707990430

Company Address: Bohigh Building, No. 88 Binjiang North Road, Xiangdong District, Pingxiang City, Jiangxi Province