[Brief Comment on China Iron Ore] Iron ore concentrate prices in the Tangshan area are likely to consolidate

Iron ore concentrate prices in the Tangshan area have not changed significantly. Currently, 66% grade iron ore concentrates are priced at 930-940 yuan/mt on a dry basis, excluding tax, ex-works. Supply from mines and beneficiation plants is relatively tight overall, providing some support to local prices. On the demand side, steel mill losses are relatively pronounced, leading to a strong desire to bargain down prices from mines and beneficiation plants. The tug-of-war between sellers and buyers is evident, and overall market transactions remain relatively sluggish. In summary, local iron ore concentrate prices are expected to consolidate on a subdued note in the short term. [SMM Steel]