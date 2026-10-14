JCC Smelting and Chemical Engineering Company Shines at SMM CCAE 2026 (15th) Copper Annual Conference

As the opening year of the 15th Five-Year Plan, 2026 marks a critical stage for the global copper industry, characterized by supply-demand restructuring, technological innovation, and green transformation. Constrained by resources, costs, and geopolitics, copper supply growth remains limited, while new energy, new-type power grids, and AI computing power are generating substantial copper demand. The supply-demand gap continues to widen, making copper's strategic value increasingly prominent. Guided by the Implementation Plan for High-Quality Development of the Copper Industry (2025-2027), China's copper industry is accelerating its transition toward high-end, intelligent, and green development.

Against this backdrop, ,will be grandly held on October 28-30at theShangri-La Hotel, Nanchang, Jiangxi.Shanghai Metals Market (SMM), together withJiangxi Copper Corporation (Guixi) Metallurgical and Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd., cordially invites you to attend.The conference focuses on the high-quality development of the copper industry, bringing together stakeholders from industry, research, and finance to discuss technological innovation and resource coordination, driving China's copper industry from scale advantages to dual leadership in technology and value.

Click theto sign up now. We look forward to meeting you at the conference.

Full-Process Solutions Provider for Copper Smelting

▌Company Profile

Jiangxi Copper Corporation (Guixi) Metallurgical and Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd.is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jiangxi Copper Corporation Limited (stock code: 600362), located within the Guixi Smelter of Jiangxi Copper Corporation Limited, China's largest copper smelter. The company holds Grade I qualification for general contracting of mechanical and electrical engineering construction, Grade II qualification for general contracting of building construction, Grade II qualification for general contracting of metallurgical engineering construction, and Grade II qualification for professional contracting of building decoration and finishing.

▌Main Business

The company specializes in the manufacturing of complete equipment for metallurgical chemical and mining applications; fabrication and processing of large steel structures and spare parts; installation and maintenance of metallurgical chemical and mining mechanical and electrical equipment; installation, commissioning, and maintenance of high- and low-voltage electrical and communication equipment; and construction of building and industrial furnace masonry projects. Since its establishment, the company has undertaken all major overhauls and routine maintenance of production process equipment at the Guixi Smelter of Jiangxi Copper Corporation Limited, providing reliable assurance for the safe and smooth operation of the Guixi Smelter.

Looking ahead, the company will uphold the development philosophy of "professionalism, lean management, innovation, and diversification," continuously exploring and refining a scientific management model centered on "people-oriented, centralized management, smooth information flow, and orderly competition." With stronger technical capabilities, more refined professional products, and superior service quality, the company is committed to working hand in hand with partners from all sectors to create a harmonious and prosperous future.

The company is committed to the R&D and innovation of equipment localisation. The non-standard process equipment successfully developed for the copper industry mainly includes:

for copper smelting, anode furnaces, fully automatic rotary casting machines, slag casting machines, anode scrap charging machines, tilting slag dumping platforms, and automatic tuyere punchers;

for copper electrolysis, anode preparation and processing units, starting sheet processing units, conductor bar handling units, cathode copper washing units, anode scrap washing units, lifting lug cutting units, fully automatic anode preparation units, chamber filter presses, MVR vacuum evaporation units, and ISA permanent stainless steel cathode plates;

while earnestly fulfilling the work responsibility of “ensuring the safe and smooth operation of production equipment for JCC Guixi Smelter”, the company continuously enhances its diversified competitive strength, actively expands into external markets, and provides clients with full-process copper smelting solutions covering design, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and trial production.

▌Contact Information

He Lei 139 7018 6931

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SMM Conference Contact

Lin Junfeng

18326223112

linjunfeng@smm.cn