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Valterra reports R203m annual saving from Mogalakwena flotation upgrade

Published: Sep 24, 2026 16:02 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

[SMM PGM Flash] Valterra Platinum said four Jameson flotation cells replacing about 44 conventional cells at Mogalakwena’s north concentrator are producing estimated annual savings of R203 million, excluding revenue benefits from any higher metal recovery. The company reported a 70.5 MWh reduction in smelting electricity use, 70,000 tonnes less smelting-related carbon dioxide and road haulage equivalent to about 3,000 fewer concentrate trucks.

The cells reduce unwanted material entering Valterra’s smelters without sacrificing concentrate grade or PGM recovery, lowering transport and energy intensity. A study to introduce the technology at Mogalakwena’s south concentrator is well advanced, but Valterra has not yet disclosed a final investment decision, implementation timetable or capital cost.

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