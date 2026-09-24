SMM Secondary Lead Smelter Weekly Operating Rate (2026.9.18-2026.9.24) [SMM Lead Weekly Review]

SMM, September 24:
From September 18 to September 24, 2026, the weekly operating rate of secondary lead smelters across four provinces tracked by SMM stood at 40.3%, up 7.35 percentage points WoW. Lead prices fluctuated at highs, while downstream pre-holiday stockpiling demand was released, boosting smelters' willingness to produce. In addition, some large smelters resumed production after maintenance, driving the operating rate higher this week. Looking ahead to next week, the operating rate of secondary lead smelters is expected to remain basically flat with this week. During the National Day holiday week, some smelters plan to take holidays, with expectations for production cuts.