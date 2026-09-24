The SHFE/LME price ratio continued to consolidate around 6.8 [SMM Zinc SHFE/LME Price Ratio Weekly Review]

SMM, September 24: This week, the SHFE/LME zinc price ratio held near 6.8, and the export window for domestic zinc ingot remained open. Outside China, the preliminary US September PMI came in stronger than expected, multiple US Fed officials sent hawkish signals, US Treasury yields and the US dollar index strengthened, and overseas fundamental support weakened somewhat, with LME zinc consolidating. In China, persistently low zinc concentrate TCs and smelting losses constrained supply, while pre-holiday stockpiling drove inventory destocking, keeping SHFE zinc consolidating at highs. Overall, with bullish and bearish factors intertwined across SHFE and LME, the SHFE/LME zinc price ratio is expected to continue consolidating near 6.8.