logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Scrap Pr-Nd Moves Sideways, Pre-Holiday Stockpiling Rises Then Falls [SMM Recycled Rare Earth Weekly Review]

Published: Sep 24, 2026 15:56 (GMT+8)
[SMM Recycled Rare Earth Weekly Review: Scrap Pr-Nd Moves Sideways, Pre-Holiday Stockpiling Rises Then Falls] Overall, scrap Pr-Nd prices held steady this week. Early in the week, trading was briefly active as suppliers cashed out ahead of the holiday, but as recycling enterprises wound down stockpiling and procurement slowed, transactions turned quiet in the second half of the week, with actual market activity rising first and then falling. In the short term, downstream demand is expected to see limited release amid holiday disruptions, and scrap Pr-Nd prices are likely to consolidate sideways.

September 24 news:

This week, Pr-Nd recycled from NdFeB scrap closed at 750-760 yuan/kg; dysprosium recycled from NdFeB scrap closed at 1,230-1,250 yuan/kg; terbium recycled from NdFeB scrap closed at 5,600-5,800 yuan/kg; gadolinium recycled from NdFeB scrap closed at 80-100 yuan/kg; holmium recycled from NdFeB scrap closed at 200-220 yuan/kg.

This week, scrap market prices remained stable overall, with no significant adjustments in Pr-Nd scrap prices during the week. At the start of the week, scrap prices continued to hold steady. Some suppliers showed increased willingness to cash out before the holiday, with selling enthusiasm stronger than earlier, boosting available market supply. Scrap trading activity improved from the prior period, and recycling enterprises made timely purchases, with moderate transaction performance. In the second half of the week, recycling enterprises had largely completed pre-holiday stockpiling purchases. Although spot Pr-Nd oxide offers rose late in the week, supported by international news, recycling enterprises showed weak willingness to chase higher prices for restocking, and their purchase offers remained largely unchanged, keeping scrap prices stable. After stockpiling wound down, the procurement pace slowed, trading activity pulled back from the start of the week, and suppliers returned to a wait-and-see stance, with overall market transactions turning quiet. Overall, Pr-Nd scrap prices held steady this week. Trading was briefly active at the start of the week, driven by suppliers cashing out before the holiday, but as recycling enterprises finished stockpiling and procurement slowed, transactions turned quiet in the second half of the week. Actual market transactions were strong initially and weak later. In the short term, downstream demand is expected to see limited release due to holiday factors, and Pr-Nd scrap prices are likely to move sideways in a narrow range.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Vulcan Elements Wins U.S. Army Contract to Supply Rare Earth Magnets for SkyFoundry Drone Program
6 mins ago
Vulcan Elements Wins U.S. Army Contract to Supply Rare Earth Magnets for SkyFoundry Drone Program
Read More
Vulcan Elements Wins U.S. Army Contract to Supply Rare Earth Magnets for SkyFoundry Drone Program
Vulcan Elements Wins U.S. Army Contract to Supply Rare Earth Magnets for SkyFoundry Drone Program
【SMM Rare Earth Flash】 U.S. rare earth magnet manufacturer Vulcan Elements announced it has passed the U.S. Army's competitive selection to supply high-performance NdFeB magnets for the Army's SkyFoundry drone program. The program aims to produce 1 million small drones annually at Tobyhanna Army Depot, Pennsylvania, requiring a "fully domestic, vertically integrated manufacturing process." Vulcan claims to be the only rare earth magnet company globally fully decoupled from China across materials, technology, software, IP, and ownership. Its Benson, North Carolina plant under construction will have 10,000 t/y magnet capacity, becoming the largest rare earth magnet plant outside China and creating about 1,000 manufacturing jobs. This is Vulcan's 10th U.S. Department of War contract.
6 mins ago
Pr-Nd edges up with few firm orders; medium-heavy rare earth generally weak [SMM Rare Earth Weekly Review]
1 hour ago
Pr-Nd edges up with few firm orders; medium-heavy rare earth generally weak [SMM Rare Earth Weekly Review]
Read More
Pr-Nd edges up with few firm orders; medium-heavy rare earth generally weak [SMM Rare Earth Weekly Review]
Pr-Nd edges up with few firm orders; medium-heavy rare earth generally weak [SMM Rare Earth Weekly Review]
[SMM Rare Earth Weekly Review: Pr-Nd Edges Up on Thin Deals, Medium-Heavy Rare Earths Generally Weak] Pr-Nd oxide prices were reported at 737,000-739,000 yuan/mt, edging up overall this week and higher compared with the start of the week. This was mainly driven by large plants entering the market to purchase, coupled with news-driven factors, which strengthened suppliers' willingness to hold prices firm and led to upward adjustments in offers. However, downstream metal enterprises were cautious about purchasing at high levels, with limited actual transactions, leaving the uptrend lacking support from real deals. Metal enterprises remained subdued in inquiries and purchases, focusing mainly on small rigid-demand orders.
1 hour ago
Rare earth prices show divergence; Pr-Nd stops falling and rebounds while medium-heavy rare earths remain stable [SMM Rare Earth Daily Review]
3 hours ago
Rare earth prices show divergence; Pr-Nd stops falling and rebounds while medium-heavy rare earths remain stable [SMM Rare Earth Daily Review]
Read More
Rare earth prices show divergence; Pr-Nd stops falling and rebounds while medium-heavy rare earths remain stable [SMM Rare Earth Daily Review]
Rare earth prices show divergence; Pr-Nd stops falling and rebounds while medium-heavy rare earths remain stable [SMM Rare Earth Daily Review]
[SMM Rare Earth Daily Review: Rare Earth Prices Diverge, Pr-Nd Stops Falling and Rebounds While Medium-Heavy Rare Earth Holds Steady] Overall, rare earth market prices showed a divergent pattern today, with Pr-Nd rebounding and medium-heavy rare earth holding steady. Although spot quotes for Pr-Nd products moved higher, driven by gains in Pr-Nd oxide futures prices, downstream magnetic material enterprises remained largely in a wait-and-see mood, and with the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday approaching, market trading sentiment was sluggish. In the short term, trading sentiment around the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday is expected to remain subdued, and Pr-Nd product prices are likely to consolidate in a narrow range.
3 hours ago
Related News
news
Vulcan Elements Wins U.S. Army Contract to Supply Rare Earth Magnets for SkyFoundry Drone Program
Sep 24, 2026 17:14 (GMT+8)
news
Pr-Nd edges up with few firm orders; medium-heavy rare earth generally weak [SMM Rare Earth Weekly Review]
Sep 24, 2026 15:49 (GMT+8)
news
Rare earth prices show divergence; Pr-Nd stops falling and rebounds while medium-heavy rare earths remain stable [SMM Rare Earth Daily Review]
Sep 24, 2026 14:07 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Analysis] China-US Talks Fuel Bullish Sentiment in Pr-Nd Market, But Fundamentals Prevail
Sep 24, 2026 12:34 (GMT+8)