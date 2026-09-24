Scrap Pr-Nd Moves Sideways, Pre-Holiday Stockpiling Rises Then Falls [SMM Recycled Rare Earth Weekly Review]

September 24 news:

This week, Pr-Nd recycled from NdFeB scrap closed at 750-760 yuan/kg; dysprosium recycled from NdFeB scrap closed at 1,230-1,250 yuan/kg; terbium recycled from NdFeB scrap closed at 5,600-5,800 yuan/kg; gadolinium recycled from NdFeB scrap closed at 80-100 yuan/kg; holmium recycled from NdFeB scrap closed at 200-220 yuan/kg.

This week, scrap market prices remained stable overall, with no significant adjustments in Pr-Nd scrap prices during the week. At the start of the week, scrap prices continued to hold steady. Some suppliers showed increased willingness to cash out before the holiday, with selling enthusiasm stronger than earlier, boosting available market supply. Scrap trading activity improved from the prior period, and recycling enterprises made timely purchases, with moderate transaction performance. In the second half of the week, recycling enterprises had largely completed pre-holiday stockpiling purchases. Although spot Pr-Nd oxide offers rose late in the week, supported by international news, recycling enterprises showed weak willingness to chase higher prices for restocking, and their purchase offers remained largely unchanged, keeping scrap prices stable. After stockpiling wound down, the procurement pace slowed, trading activity pulled back from the start of the week, and suppliers returned to a wait-and-see stance, with overall market transactions turning quiet. Overall, Pr-Nd scrap prices held steady this week. Trading was briefly active at the start of the week, driven by suppliers cashing out before the holiday, but as recycling enterprises finished stockpiling and procurement slowed, transactions turned quiet in the second half of the week. Actual market transactions were strong initially and weak later. In the short term, downstream demand is expected to see limited release due to holiday factors, and Pr-Nd scrap prices are likely to move sideways in a narrow range.