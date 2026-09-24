logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

SMM Statistics: Changes in Aluminum Ingot and Billet Inventory Before and After National Day, 2020-2026

Published: Sep 24, 2026 15:51 (GMT+8)
Sep 24 news: [SMM Inventory Statistics] According to SMM statistics, changes in aluminum ingot and aluminum billet (collectively referred to as aluminum inventory) inventories at major consumption areas in China around the National Day holiday, 2020-2026: overall destocking before the holiday, with the most concentrated inventory buildup during the holiday. During the one-week National Day holiday from 2020 to 2025, aluminum ingot, aluminum billet, and total aluminum inventories all saw buildup (aluminum ingot increase of 4.0%-17.3%, aluminum billet 12.7%-66.0%, total aluminum inventory 6.9%-21.2%). In the second week after the holiday, aluminum ingots did not see further buildup except in 2021, while aluminum billets destocked in all six years. In 2026, aluminum ingots saw significant destocking for two consecutive weeks before the holiday, down 63,000 mt on September 17 and 55,000 mt on September 24, with a cumulative two-week destocking of 118,000 mt, the steepest for the same period in recent years.

September 24 news:

[SMM Inventory Statistics] According to SMM statistics, changes in aluminum ingot and aluminum billet (collectively referred to as aluminum inventory) inventories at major consumption areas in China around the National Day holiday from 2020 to 2026: overall destocking before the holiday, with the most concentrated inventory buildup during the holiday, followed by a pullback after the holiday. During the one-week National Day holiday period (September 30 to October 8) from 2020 to 2025, aluminum ingot, aluminum billet, and total aluminum inventories all accumulated, with aluminum ingot increases of 4.0%-17.3%, aluminum billet increases of 12.7%-66.0%, and total aluminum inventory increases of 6.9%-21.2%, with the aluminum billet buildup significantly larger than that of aluminum ingots; in the second week after the holiday (October 22), aluminum ingots did not build up again except in 2021, while aluminum billets shifted to destocking in all six years.

In 2026, before the holiday, aluminum ingots saw significant destocking for two consecutive weeks, decreasing by 63,000 mt (-7.9%) on September 17 and 55,000 mt (-7.5%) on September 24, with a cumulative two-week destocking of 118,000 mt, the steepest for the same period in recent years; aluminum billet destocking also accelerated, with decreases of 500 mt and 3,500 mt over the two weeks, respectively. On September 10, total aluminum inventory stood at 949,000 mt (796,000 mt of aluminum ingots and 153,000 mt of aluminum billets), the highest for the same period since 2020.














 

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
ADC12 Cost Support Continues, Pre-Holiday Demand Mildly Improves [Aluminum Scrap and Secondary Aluminum Weekly Review]
31 mins ago
ADC12 Cost Support Continues, Pre-Holiday Demand Mildly Improves [Aluminum Scrap and Secondary Aluminum Weekly Review]
Read More
ADC12 Cost Support Continues, Pre-Holiday Demand Mildly Improves [Aluminum Scrap and Secondary Aluminum Weekly Review]
ADC12 Cost Support Continues, Pre-Holiday Demand Mildly Improves [Aluminum Scrap and Secondary Aluminum Weekly Review]
[Secondary Aluminum Weekly Review: ADC12 Cost Support Persists, Pre-Holiday Demand Improves Mildly] This week, SMM ADC12 prices held steady at 24,500 yuan/mt. On the cost side, aluminum scrap raw material prices fluctuated within a limited range overall this week, but the impact of stricter tax invoice policy enforcement became more evident in the market. Compliance requirements for enterprise procurement increased, the supply of invoiced aluminum scrap remained relatively tight, and comprehensive raw material procurement costs for some enterprises stayed at elevated levels.
31 mins ago
Operating rates continue to rise, production remains high, and the alumina inventory buildup pattern is unlikely to change in the short term [SMM Alumina Weekly Review]
33 mins ago
Operating rates continue to rise, production remains high, and the alumina inventory buildup pattern is unlikely to change in the short term [SMM Alumina Weekly Review]
Read More
Operating rates continue to rise, production remains high, and the alumina inventory buildup pattern is unlikely to change in the short term [SMM Alumina Weekly Review]
Operating rates continue to rise, production remains high, and the alumina inventory buildup pattern is unlikely to change in the short term [SMM Alumina Weekly Review]
33 mins ago
2026 National Day Holiday Survey on Aluminum Processing Enterprises' Shutdowns – Aluminum Extrusion [SMM Analysis]
42 mins ago
2026 National Day Holiday Survey on Aluminum Processing Enterprises' Shutdowns – Aluminum Extrusion [SMM Analysis]
Read More
2026 National Day Holiday Survey on Aluminum Processing Enterprises' Shutdowns – Aluminum Extrusion [SMM Analysis]
2026 National Day Holiday Survey on Aluminum Processing Enterprises' Shutdowns – Aluminum Extrusion [SMM Analysis]
[2026 National Day Holiday Survey on Aluminum Processing Enterprises' Shutdowns – Aluminum Extrusion] As the 2026 National Day holiday approaches, downstream aluminum extrusion enterprises have begun making holiday arrangements. SMM conducted a survey and statistical analysis of enterprises across various regions and scales, as shown in the table below: ......
42 mins ago
Related News
news
ADC12 Cost Support Continues, Pre-Holiday Demand Mildly Improves [Aluminum Scrap and Secondary Aluminum Weekly Review]
Sep 24, 2026 16:48 (GMT+8)
news
Operating rates continue to rise, production remains high, and the alumina inventory buildup pattern is unlikely to change in the short term [SMM Alumina Weekly Review]
Sep 24, 2026 16:46 (GMT+8)
news
2026 National Day Holiday Survey on Aluminum Processing Enterprises' Shutdowns – Aluminum Extrusion [SMM Analysis]
Sep 24, 2026 16:38 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Analysis] Indian ADC 12 Prices Soften on OEM Price Cuts, Mumbai Resilient Amid Festive Restocking
Sep 24, 2026 16:26 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here