logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Insufficient Invoices Hinder Scrap Utilization Enterprises' Procurement, Pre-Holiday Stockpiling Volumes Severely Inadequate [SMM Secondary Copper Daily Review]

Published: Sep 24, 2026 15:52 (GMT+8)

SMM September 24

        At 11:30 today, futures closing price was 110,740 yuan/mt, down 190 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. Spot premiums averaged 1,315 yuan/mt, down 25 yuan/mt MoM from the previous trading day. Today, secondary copper prices fell 100 yuan/mt MoM. The secondary copper sales sentiment index dropped to 2.61, while the procurement sentiment index rose to 1.97. The price difference between copper cathode and copper scrap was 4,526 yuan/mt, down 100 yuan/mt MoM. The price difference between copper cathode rod and secondary copper rod was 2,140 yuan/mt. According to an SMM survey, with the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday approaching, many secondary copper rod enterprises wanted to procure as much copper scrap as possible to stockpile raw materials. However, due to invoice issues that copper scrap suppliers could not resolve, scrap utilization enterprises had extremely limited procurement volumes. Many secondary copper rod enterprises' pre-holiday raw material inventories could not even meet production needs during the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Daqi Technology Helps Create the "2027 SMM Global Copper Mines and Smelters Distribution Map"
9 mins ago
Daqi Technology Helps Create the "2027 SMM Global Copper Mines and Smelters Distribution Map"
Read More
Daqi Technology Helps Create the "2027 SMM Global Copper Mines and Smelters Distribution Map"
Daqi Technology Helps Create the "2027 SMM Global Copper Mines and Smelters Distribution Map"
9 mins ago
SMM weekly operating rate of secondary copper anode plate enterprises in China at 50.78%
16 mins ago
SMM weekly operating rate of secondary copper anode plate enterprises in China at 50.78%
Read More
SMM weekly operating rate of secondary copper anode plate enterprises in China at 50.78%
SMM weekly operating rate of secondary copper anode plate enterprises in China at 50.78%
[SMM copper anode market] From September 18 to September 24, the SMM weekly operating rate of secondary copper anode plate enterprises in China fell 1.65 percentage points WoW to 50.78%. It is expected to fall 1.87 percentage points WoW next week to 48.91%.
16 mins ago
Enameled Wire Makers Maintain High Output Ahead of National Day Despite Weakening Demand
1 hour ago
Enameled Wire Makers Maintain High Output Ahead of National Day Despite Weakening Demand
Read More
Enameled Wire Makers Maintain High Output Ahead of National Day Despite Weakening Demand
Enameled Wire Makers Maintain High Output Ahead of National Day Despite Weakening Demand
On one hand, supported by the delivery of orders booked in the prior week, enameled wire manufacturers maintained high operating rates to meet downstream pre-holiday shipment requirements. On the other hand, manufacturers have planned shutdowns and production cuts for the National Day holiday and thus accelerated production schedules ahead of the break. As a result, enameled wire plants continued to operate at high utilization rates this week.Nevertheless, most downstream clients have largely completed their stocking activities following last week’s bulk order placements. Coupled with high copper prices weighing on market sentiment, purchasing willingness weakened notably this week, and new orders saw a sharp decline.
1 hour ago
Related News
news
Daqi Technology Helps Create the "2027 SMM Global Copper Mines and Smelters Distribution Map"
Sep 24, 2026 17:21 (GMT+8)
news
SMM weekly operating rate of secondary copper anode plate enterprises in China at 50.78%
Sep 24, 2026 17:15 (GMT+8)
news
Enameled Wire Makers Maintain High Output Ahead of National Day Despite Weakening Demand
Sep 24, 2026 16:01 (GMT+8)
news
Pre-holiday production schedule supports high operating rates, yet new orders pull back significantly [SMM Enamelled Wire Market Weekly Review]
Sep 24, 2026 15:54 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here