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Pre-holiday production schedule supports high operating rates, yet new orders pull back significantly [SMM Enamelled Wire Market Weekly Review]

Published: Sep 24, 2026 15:54 (GMT+8)
Enamelled wire industry machine operating rate fell WoW this week (9.18-9.24) ....

This week (9.18-9.24), the operating rate of enamelled wire industry machines rose 2.4 percentage points WoW to 75.13%. The continued rise in operating rates was driven on one hand by the concentrated release of orders last week, with enamelled wire enterprises maintaining high operating rates to ensure downstream demand for pre-holiday cargo pick-up; on the other hand, enamelled wire enterprises have plans to shut down or cut production during the National Day holiday, so they accelerated production progress before the holiday. In terms of orders, downstream clients placed concentrated orders last week, and most clients' stockpiling needs have largely been fulfilled. Coupled with current high copper prices suppressing market sentiment, the willingness to place orders this week was weak, driving new orders down sharply by 13.11 percentage points. On the inventory side, despite enterprises ramping up production before the holiday, downstream cargo pick-up was even stronger, resulting in a MoM decline in finished product inventories, with days of finished product inventories pulling back to 10.07 days. On the raw material side, affected by high copper prices and high premiums before the holiday, coupled with tight copper rod supply in South China, enterprises remained generally cautious about raw material stockpiling. Meanwhile, considering that logistics can be normally guaranteed during the holiday, there was no need to stockpile large quantities of materials in advance, so days of raw material inventories rebounded slightly to 3.13 days. As the holiday approaches, enterprises will arrange production cuts according to their production plans, and the industry machine operating rate is expected to pull back to 70.33% next week, with new orders continuing to decline.

 

 

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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On one hand, supported by the delivery of orders booked in the prior week, enameled wire manufacturers maintained high operating rates to meet downstream pre-holiday shipment requirements. On the other hand, manufacturers have planned shutdowns and production cuts for the National Day holiday and thus accelerated production schedules ahead of the break. As a result, enameled wire plants continued to operate at high utilization rates this week.Nevertheless, most downstream clients have largely completed their stocking activities following last week’s bulk order placements. Coupled with high copper prices weighing on market sentiment, purchasing willingness weakened notably this week, and new orders saw a sharp decline.
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Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 24)
Sep 24, 2026 15:54 (GMT+8)
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