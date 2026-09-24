Enameled Wire Makers Maintain High Output Ahead of National Day Despite Weakening Demand

On one hand, supported by the delivery of orders booked in the prior week, enameled wire manufacturers maintained high operating rates to meet downstream pre-holiday shipment requirements. On the other hand, manufacturers have planned shutdowns and production cuts for the National Day holiday and thus accelerated production schedules ahead of the break. As a result, enameled wire plants continued to operate at high utilization rates this week.Nevertheless, most downstream clients have largely completed their stocking activities following last week’s bulk order placements. Coupled with high copper prices weighing on market sentiment, purchasing willingness weakened notably this week, and new orders saw a sharp decline.