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Active warehouse withdrawals at ports, silicon metal social inventory down MoM [SMM Silicon Inventory]

Published: Sep 24, 2026 15:17 (GMT+8)
[SMM: Active Port Withdrawals Drive Down Social Inventory of Silicon Metal MoM] SMM data showed that social inventory of silicon metal in major regions fell by 28,000 mt WoW as of September 24.

 

SMM, September 24: SMM statistics show that as of September 24, total social inventory of silicon metal in major regions stood at 458,000 mt, down 28,000 mt WoW. Affected by downstream stocking ahead of the dual holidays, domestic and export shipments were relatively active, with a notable increase in export shipment volumes from Tianjin port. (Note: Including warrants, excluding social inventory in Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Ningxia, and other regions.)

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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Active warehouse withdrawals at ports, silicon metal social inventory down MoM [SMM Silicon Inventory] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)