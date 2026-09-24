Active warehouse withdrawals at ports, silicon metal social inventory down MoM [SMM Silicon Inventory]

Polysilicon sees small-volume high-price deals, centralized module prices decline further [SMM weekly review]

[SMM Weekly Review: Polysilicon Sees Small Volume of High-Price Deals; Centralized Module Price Decline Widens] This week, China's module prices showed structural divergence, with distributed modules stopping falling and stabilizing while centralized modules saw a wider decline. On the distributed side, enterprise guidance prices remained unchanged, and average transaction prices for all specifications stayed basically flat this week, with only HJT modules edging down 0.0005 yuan/W. Supported by costs and industry self-discipline, module prices do not have much room for a sharp decline and are expected to consolidate in the short term. However, it is worth noting that low-efficiency modules have recently begun shipping rapidly, which to some extent affects the ability of conventional modules to hold prices firm. On the centralized demand side, marginal improvement continued: recent deliveries kept increasing, tenders for some large projects moved forward, and installations and orders both grew. Nevertheless, prices still lacked upward momentum, and the decline for the three specifications actually widened to 0.004 yuan/W this week.