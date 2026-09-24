Jinfeng Precious Metals Materials Supports SMM in Creating the "2026 SMM Platinum Group Metals and Precious Metals Industry Chain Distribution Map"

Driven by the dual forces of energy transition and high-end manufacturing upgrades, platinum group metals (PGMs) and gold and silver precious metals have evolved from conventional raw materials into "strategic lifeline metals" supporting critical sectors such as the global hydrogen energy industry, chip manufacturing, automotive exhaust treatment, and healthcare. The industry is currently navigating a pivotal period marked by supply-demand pattern restructuring, intensifying international competition, and a reshuffle of supply chain bargaining power. Rapidly matching upstream and downstream resources, stabilizing supply chain costs, and precisely positioning market strategies have become core survival imperatives for every enterprise across the industry chain.

To comprehensively integrate high-quality industry resources and clearly present the latest industrial landscape, we cordially invite benchmark enterprises across all segments of the platinum group metals and gold and silver precious metals entire industry chain to jointly build a collaborative industry chain navigation platform. By optimizing chains and enhancing efficiency, we aim to drive high-quality, high-efficiency development of the precious metals industry and support the sector's high-quality progress. We look forward to the active participation of colleagues from all fields!

Jinfeng Precious Metal Materials (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd.Based in Jiangsu and serving the entire nation, the company is a comprehensive full-industry-chain service provider integrating precious metal scrap recycling, coating removal processing, high-purity precious metal powders, precious metal compounds, and catalytic materials production and sales. With deep expertise in the recycling and regeneration of copper foil, chlor-alkali chemical, and water treatment electrolysis electrodes, the company holds complete recycling qualifications and ensures compliant operations.

The company's core business focuses on spent electrode recycling and substrate regeneration. It specializes in the recovery and disposal of spent iridium-coated anode plates from copper foil plants, ruthenium-iridium-coated anode meshes and ruthenium-platinum-coated cathode meshes from the chlor-alkali and water treatment industries. Supported by mature back-pull anode coating removal processing technology, the company completely strips precious metal coatings and returns titanium substrates intact, significantly reducing clients' raw material loss costs and achieving dual recycling of both titanium materials and precious metals.

With its own standardized production and purification workshops, the company mass-produces high-purity precious metal raw materials, primarily 99.95 high-purity iridium powder, 99.95 high-purity ruthenium powder, as well as precious metal salts such as chloroiridic acid, ammonium chloroiridate, iridium trichloride, and ruthenium trichloride. It also supplies various precious metal catalysts. All products strictly comply with national industry standards, offering stable purity and controllable quality, suitable for diverse industrial applications including electrolysis, electroplating, and chemical catalysis.

The business covers the full range of precious metals including iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and platinum, spanning the entire process from scrap recycling, hydrometallurgical refining, powder synthesis, compound preparation, to finished product sales. Adhering to a green circular development philosophy and leveraging mature hydrometallurgy purification technology, the company achieves high precious metal recovery rates, transparent pricing, and efficient settlement. It has long served upstream and downstream enterprises in new energy copper foil, chlor-alkali, environmental protection water treatment, and fine chemicals sectors. With compliant qualifications, stable supply sources, and comprehensive after-sales service, the company provides industrial clients with one-stop precious metal recycling solutions.

Jinfeng Precious Metal Materials (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd.

Contact: Director Du

Tel: 138 6166 6239

Address: No. 1079 Binjiang West Road, Jiangyin, Jiangsu

SMM Co-production Contact

Zhang Yanan

18321061616 (WeChat)

zhangyanan@smm.cn