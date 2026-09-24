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National Building Materials Inventory Overview on September 24

Published: Sep 24, 2026 15:19 (GMT+8)
Total rebar inventory this week was 571.73 mt, down 408,200 mt WoW, or -6.66% WoW, and -4.13% YoY on a lunar calendar basis. Total wire rod inventory this week was 1.2978 million mt, down 106,900 mt WoW, or -7.61% WoW, and -3.33% YoY on a lunar calendar basis.

This week, total rebar inventory was 571.73 mt, down 408,200 mt WoW, or -6.66% WoW and -4.13% YoY on the lunar calendar.

This week, rebar social inventory was 3.9954 million mt, down 290,800 mt WoW, or -6.78% WoW and -5.58% YoY on the lunar calendar.

This week, rebar mill inventory was 1.7219 million mt, down 117,500 mt WoW, or -6.39% WoW and -0.59% YoY on the lunar calendar.

This week, total wire rod inventory was 1.2978 million mt, down 106,900 mt WoW, or -7.61% WoW and -3.33% YoY on the lunar calendar.

This week, wire rod social inventory was 541,100 mt, down 42,000 mt WoW, or -7.21% WoW and -24.89% YoY on the lunar calendar.

This week, wire rod mill inventory was 756,700 mt, down 64,900 mt WoW, or -7.90% WoW and +21.63% YoY on the lunar calendar.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
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