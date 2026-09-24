National Building Materials Inventory Overview on September 24

This week, total rebar inventory was 571.73 mt, down 408,200 mt WoW, or -6.66% WoW and -4.13% YoY on the lunar calendar.

This week, rebar social inventory was 3.9954 million mt, down 290,800 mt WoW, or -6.78% WoW and -5.58% YoY on the lunar calendar.

This week, rebar mill inventory was 1.7219 million mt, down 117,500 mt WoW, or -6.39% WoW and -0.59% YoY on the lunar calendar.

This week, total wire rod inventory was 1.2978 million mt, down 106,900 mt WoW, or -7.61% WoW and -3.33% YoY on the lunar calendar.

This week, wire rod social inventory was 541,100 mt, down 42,000 mt WoW, or -7.21% WoW and -24.89% YoY on the lunar calendar.

This week, wire rod mill inventory was 756,700 mt, down 64,900 mt WoW, or -7.90% WoW and +21.63% YoY on the lunar calendar.