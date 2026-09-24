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[HKM Shuts Down 53-Year-Old Blast Furnace A in Duisburg, Advancing Shift to Electrometallurgy]

Published: Sep 24, 2026 15:19 (GMT+8)
German steelmaker Hüttenwerke Krupp Mannesmann (HKM) has permanently shut down Blast Furnace A at its Duisburg plant, marking the start of a major transformation as German heavy industry moves toward more environmentally friendly production. HKM shut down the furnace on September 20, after it had produced cast iron continuously since 1973. The move comes against a backdrop of structural change, with HKM becoming wholly owned by the Salzgitter Group in July 2026. Blast Furnace B remains in operation for now, but the strategic plan calls for a gradual phase-out of traditional blast furnace production in favor of electrometallurgy, with Germany's largest electric arc furnace planned for the site. This follows HKM's earlier decommissioning of coke oven battery No. 2 at the same plant in September.

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