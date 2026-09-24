Italy's crude steel production fell 3.5% year on year to 793,000 tonnes in August 2026, according to Italian steel industry association Federacciai.

Despite the August decline, crude steel production during January-August increased 2.4% year on year to 13.993 million tonnes.

Output trends diverged significantly between long and flat products. Italian long steel production fell 10.2% year on year to 395,000 tonnes in August, although January-August output remained 5.2% higher at around 8.4 million tonnes.

Flat steel production, meanwhile, increased 30.3% year on year to 374,000 tonnes in August. The sharp increase partly reflected a low comparison base after flat-product production fell 31% in August 2025. During January-August 2026, flat steel output remained 2.4% lower year on year at around 5.7 million tonnes.

The figures indicate that Italy's overall steel production weakened in August, with the decline particularly pronounced in long products despite cumulative production remaining above year-earlier levels.