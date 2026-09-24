Germany produced 2.594 million tonnes of crude steel in August 2026, up 1.7% year on year but down around 3% from July, according to German steel federation WV Stahl.

Production trends differed significantly by steelmaking route. Electric-arc-furnace output increased 13% year on year to 720,000 tonnes, while oxygen-route steel production declined 2% to 1.874 million tonnes. Pig iron production fell 5.5% to 1.649 million tonnes, while hot-rolled steel output increased 4.1% to 2.356 million tonnes.

During January-August, German crude steel production increased 6.3% year on year to 23.902 million tonnes. Oxygen-route production rose 7.2% to 16.464 million tonnes, while EAF output increased 4.3% to 7.438 million tonnes.

Despite the year-on-year increase, WV Stahl described the recovery as subdued. Based on production during the first eight months, Germany's annualised crude-steel output was around 35.9 million tonnes.