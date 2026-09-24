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Molybdenum Flash News

Published: Sep 24, 2026 14:47 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
SMM, Sep 24: CITIC Pacific has launched a ferromolybdenum tender. Bids are due by 2:00 p.m. on Sep 24, for delivery on Oct 20, total volume 90 tonnes.

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