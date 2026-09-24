【Flash | Mexico’s Molybdenum Output Extends Decline as Jan–Jul Supply Falls 8.3%】
Mexico’s National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) reported mine-metallurgical molybdenum output of 1,329 tonnes in July 2026, down 2.6% MoM and 6.3% YoY, marking a second consecutive monthly decline. Jan–Jul production totaled 9,281 tonnes, 835 tonnes lower than the 10,116 tonnes recorded a year earlier, representing an 8.3% YoY decrease. The renewed July contraction indicates that Mexico’s cumulative molybdenum supply remains below 2025 levels. The 2026 figures are preliminary, while the 2025 data are final.