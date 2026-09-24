logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Unions at Antofagasta's Centinela Copper Mine Call Strike Vote as Labour Talks Reach Impasse

Published: Sep 24, 2026 15:42 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

Two unions representing workers at Antofagasta Minerals' Centinela copper mine in Chile have called a strike vote after collective bargaining negotiations with the company reached an impasse.​

The Trabajadores de Minera Esperanza and Trabajadores Distrito Centinela unions said they received the company's latest offer on September 23 as part of their joint collective bargaining process. After reviewing the proposal, the unions called on their members to vote on whether to strike, with voting scheduled to take place between September 26 and September 28.​

The unions said the latest proposal failed to resolve their concerns over differences in benefits and remuneration between workers performing similar functions. The two organizations have been conducting a joint bargaining process and have called for greater alignment in employment conditions.​

However, a strike has not yet begun and operations at Centinela have not been reported as disrupted. Under Chilean labour procedures, if workers vote to reject the company's offer, the parties must still undergo a mandatory five-day government mediation period before a legal strike can begin. The mediation period can be extended by another five days if both sides agree.​

Antofagasta Minerals declined to comment on the ongoing collective bargaining negotiations. The company had previously disclosed that two collective bargaining processes involving workers' unions at Centinela were scheduled for the second half of 2026.​

The strike vote introduces a near-term supply risk at Centinela, although there has been no reported impact on copper production at this stage. The immediate focus will be on the September 26–28 vote and, if workers approve strike action, whether the subsequent mandatory mediation process results in an agreement. Any escalation into an actual work stoppage could increase supply-side uncertainty in Chile's copper sector, while an agreement during mediation would limit the operational impact.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Enameled Wire Makers Maintain High Output Ahead of National Day Despite Weakening Demand
1 hour ago
Enameled Wire Makers Maintain High Output Ahead of National Day Despite Weakening Demand
Read More
Enameled Wire Makers Maintain High Output Ahead of National Day Despite Weakening Demand
Enameled Wire Makers Maintain High Output Ahead of National Day Despite Weakening Demand
On one hand, supported by the delivery of orders booked in the prior week, enameled wire manufacturers maintained high operating rates to meet downstream pre-holiday shipment requirements. On the other hand, manufacturers have planned shutdowns and production cuts for the National Day holiday and thus accelerated production schedules ahead of the break. As a result, enameled wire plants continued to operate at high utilization rates this week.Nevertheless, most downstream clients have largely completed their stocking activities following last week’s bulk order placements. Coupled with high copper prices weighing on market sentiment, purchasing willingness weakened notably this week, and new orders saw a sharp decline.
1 hour ago
Pre-holiday production schedule supports high operating rates, yet new orders pull back significantly [SMM Enamelled Wire Market Weekly Review]
1 hour ago
Pre-holiday production schedule supports high operating rates, yet new orders pull back significantly [SMM Enamelled Wire Market Weekly Review]
Read More
Pre-holiday production schedule supports high operating rates, yet new orders pull back significantly [SMM Enamelled Wire Market Weekly Review]
Pre-holiday production schedule supports high operating rates, yet new orders pull back significantly [SMM Enamelled Wire Market Weekly Review]
Enamelled wire industry machine operating rate fell WoW this week (9.18-9.24) ....
1 hour ago
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 24)
1 hour ago
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 24)
Read More
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 24)
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 24)
The following table shows the ferrous and nonferrous metals movement on the SHFE and DCE on 24 Sep , 2026
1 hour ago
Related News
news
Enameled Wire Makers Maintain High Output Ahead of National Day Despite Weakening Demand
Sep 24, 2026 16:01 (GMT+8)
news
Pre-holiday production schedule supports high operating rates, yet new orders pull back significantly [SMM Enamelled Wire Market Weekly Review]
Sep 24, 2026 15:54 (GMT+8)
news
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 24)
Sep 24, 2026 15:54 (GMT+8)
news
Insufficient Invoices Hinder Scrap Utilization Enterprises' Procurement, Pre-Holiday Stockpiling Volumes Severely Inadequate [SMM Secondary Copper Daily Review]
Sep 24, 2026 15:52 (GMT+8)