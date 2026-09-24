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National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival approach: What are the holiday arrangements for die-casting zinc alloy and zinc oxide enterprises in 2026? [SMM Analysis]

Published: Sep 24, 2026 14:27 (GMT+8)
[As the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holidays approach, what are the holiday arrangements for die-casting zinc alloy and zinc oxide enterprises in 2026?] With the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays approaching, SMM has communicated with die-casting zinc alloy and zinc oxide enterprises in the market to understand their holiday arrangements. The following are the specific details. ......

SMM, September 24:

With the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays approaching, SMM conducted a survey on the holiday arrangements of die-casting zinc alloy and zinc oxide enterprises in the market. The details are as follows.

Die-casting zinc alloy:

SMM surveyed a total of 15 die-casting zinc alloy enterprises regarding their holiday arrangements, with a combined capacity of 630,000 mt and an affected zinc consumption of 7,085 mt.According to SMM, the holiday duration for these enterprises during the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holidays ranged from 0 to 10 days, averaging 4.6 days, up 0.2 days YoY from 4.4 days last year. The extended holiday duration was primarily due to high prices during the month, which weakened end-use consumption, resulting in insufficient new orders across all segments and low pre-holiday stockpiling willingness and volumes among end-users. On top of the statutory holidays, some plants proactively extended their holiday duration based on order conditions. Meanwhile, some enterprises indicated that if orders remain weak, the actual holiday duration would be further extended beyond current plans. Additionally, some manufacturers took advantage of the holiday window to schedule production line maintenance; while production was not halted, there were expectations for production cuts.

 

Zinc oxide:

For zinc oxide, SMM also surveyed 15 zinc oxide enterprises regarding their holiday arrangements, with a combined capacity of 405,600 mt and an affected zinc consumption of 184 mt.Due to the production process characteristics of zinc oxide, apart from a few enterprises with holiday arrangements, most zinc oxide enterprises in the market maintained normal production, though the overall holiday duration was longer YoY. Looking at recent end-use consumption, there were no notable highlights in zinc oxide downstream sectors: tire enterprises extended their holiday duration YoY during the dual festivals; end-use demand in the ceramics sector remained weak; orders for electronic-grade zinc oxide were generally stable; and feed-grade zinc oxide demand recently recovered, driven by the peak season. Most enterprises maintained normal production, with some manufacturers flexibly controlling output based on orders. A few enterprises arranged production halts for maintenance due to weak orders, and some had maintenance expectations. A small number of enterprises had low in-factory inventory, and their holiday duration was shorter YoY.

 

(The above information is based on market collection and a comprehensive assessment by the SMM research team. The information provided is for reference only. This article does not constitute direct advice for investment research decisions. Clients should make decisions prudently and should not use this as a substitute for their own independent judgment. Any decisions made by clients are not related to SMM.)

                                                                                          

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
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