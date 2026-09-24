[SMM PV News] Trinasolar Joins Hands with Intel to Explore New Paths for Computing-Power Synergy, Accelerating Green Intelligent Computing Industry Layout for AIDC

Recently, the "Intel Technology Innovation and Industrial Ecosystem Conference" was held in Suzhou. As a globally leading provider of PV+ESS smart energy solutions, Trinasolar was invited to attend the conference and joined hands with Intel to launch a pioneering computing-power coordination project. At the same time, Trinasolar delivered a speech on the theme of computing-power coordination, sharing its exploration practices and innovative solutions in the AIDC field, and releasing new momentum from the deep integration of the new energy industry and AI computing power. During the conference, Intel's computing-power coordination pilot project was officially launched. Xie Jian, Senior Vice President of Trinasolar, participated in the launch ceremony. This collaboration also signifies that, as AI computing power demand continues to grow, coordination between power and computing power is becoming an important direction for industrial development. Trinasolar's power cabins and Intel's computing power cabins will work together in depth to jointly explore the technical pathways and business models of "integrated computing and power." Leveraging its long-accumulated experience in the new energy power industry, Trinasolar is actively extending its capabilities from "power supply" to "computing-power coordination," providing new solutions and approaches for the next generation of green intelligent computing infrastructure.