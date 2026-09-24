On September 22, the China National Intellectual Property Administration announced that BYD Company Limited has been granted a patent titled "A Silver-Carbon Paste for Heterojunction Cells and Its Application," with authorization publication number CN122800344A and an application date of March 2025.

The patent abstract indicates that the present invention relates to the field of cell technology, specifically to a silver-carbon paste for heterojunction cells and its application. The silver-carbon paste for heterojunction cells comprises at least a silver-based conductive material and carbon nanotubes, wherein the carbon nanotubes have defects. By employing carbon nanotubes with defects, the present invention increases the attachment sites for the silver-based conductive material on the carbon nanotubes, enhances the adhesion between the silver-based conductive material and the carbon nanotubes, and improves the filling of the silver-based conductive material within the carbon nanotubes. This results in better electrical conductivity at the same carbon nanotube dosage, thereby addressing the issue where the addition of carbon materials significantly increases the contact resistance and series resistance of cells, leading to a substantial reduction in cell efficiency.