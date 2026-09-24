This week, HRC social inventory stood at 2.8595 million mt, down 73,300 mt from the previous week, down 2.50% WoW, up 23.18% YoY, and up 23.48% YoY on the lunar calendar basis.

This week, HRC mill inventory stood at 1.1166 million mt, up 11,200 mt from the previous week, up 1.01% WoW, up 5.34% YoY, and up 9.53% YoY on the lunar calendar basis.

This week, total HRC inventory stood at 3.9762 million mt, down 62,200 mt from the previous week, down 1.54% WoW, up 17.58% YoY, and up 19.21% YoY on the lunar calendar basis.