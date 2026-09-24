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HRC Inventory for the Fourth Week of September 2026

Published: Sep 24, 2026 14:06 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

This week, HRC social inventory stood at 2.8595 million mt, down 73,300 mt from the previous week, down 2.50% WoW, up 23.18% YoY, and up 23.48% YoY on the lunar calendar basis.

This week, HRC mill inventory stood at 1.1166 million mt, up 11,200 mt from the previous week, up 1.01% WoW, up 5.34% YoY, and up 9.53% YoY on the lunar calendar basis.

This week, total HRC inventory stood at 3.9762 million mt, down 62,200 mt from the previous week, down 1.54% WoW, up 17.58% YoY, and up 19.21% YoY on the lunar calendar basis.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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