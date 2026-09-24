[SMM Weekly Summary] Weak Demand Before Mid-Autumn Festival; Grain-Oriented Silicon Steel Prices Likely to Remain in the Doldrums Next Week

Grain-oriented Silicon Steel Price Dynamics

Shanghai B23R085 grade: 11,700-11,700 yuan/mt

Wuhan 23RK085 grade: 11,200-11,200 yuan/mt

This week, China's grain-oriented silicon steel market prices remained stable, with an overall sluggish trading atmosphere and weak market transactions. Downstream producers mainly made small-batch purchases based on rigid demand. Coupled with a subdued stockpiling sentiment ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival, end-users largely refrained from concentrated restocking, making it difficult for market transactions to gain volume.

This month, the overall supply of grain-oriented silicon steel remained stable, with the market showing pronounced structural divergence. Low-end grade supply was ample, market competition was sufficient, and prices lacked upward momentum. High magnetic induction grades, supported by long-term ultra-high voltage construction plans, formed fundamental support and showed resilience, but related short-term positives had yet to materialize, failing to drive spot prices upward. The market overall maintained a sideways consolidation pattern. Currently, the tender order implementation cycle for power grid projects is relatively long, and the pace of terminal project demand release is slow, providing limited support to silicon steel spot prices. Overall, structural supply pressure persists in the market, downstream substantive demand awaits further realization, and with pre-holiday demand weakness, the market currently lacks drivers for price changes. Next week, China's grain-oriented silicon steel prices are expected to continue operating in the doldrums.

Data Source Statement:

(Except for publicly available information, all other data in this report are derived from public information (including but not limited to industry news, seminars, exhibitions, corporate financial reports, broker reports, National Bureau of Statistics data, customs import and export data, and various data published by major associations and institutions), market communication, and SMM's internal database models, and are obtained through comprehensive analysis and reasonable inference by the research team. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making advice.

Shanghai Metals Market reserves the right of final interpretation of the terms of this statement and reserves the right to adjust and modify the content of the statement based on actual circumstances.