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[SMM Weekly Summary] Purchase costs increase; non-oriented silicon steel prices may consolidate on a strong note next week

Published: Sep 24, 2026 13:27 (GMT+8)

Non-oriented Silicon Steel Price Dynamics

Shanghai B50A800 grade: 4,450-4,450 yuan/mt

Guangzhou B50A800 grade: 4,250-4,250 yuan/mt

Wuhan 50WW800 grade: 4,250-4,250 yuan/mt

Shanghai market: This week, spot prices of cold-rolled non-oriented silicon steel in Shanghai held up slightly on a strong note, with prices generally raised by 30-50 yuan/mt, while overall transactions still fell short of expectations. According to market feedback, ferrous metals futures consolidated this week. Downstream motor enterprises currently hold a heavy wait-and-see sentiment with low purchasing enthusiasm. However, Baosteel's October price policy raised non-oriented silicon steel by 200 yuan/mt, which still failed to stimulate market confidence. With state-owned resource booking prices rising, some traders were forced to follow suit in raising quotes for state-owned resources. In addition, current market purchasing demand remained relatively moderate, and restocking demand before the Mid-Autumn Festival was released to a limited extent. Overall, non-oriented silicon steel prices in Shanghai are expected to consolidate on a strong note next week.

Guangzhou market: This week, cold-rolled non-oriented silicon steel prices in Guangzhou also held up slightly on a strong note, with quotes for most grades raised by 30-50 yuan/mt, while transaction recovery remained limited. Market news showed that Baosteel's October price policy was released, with the Ex-works price of non-oriented silicon steel raised by 200 yuan/mt. Traders' purchasing costs increased, prompting them to raise selling prices. However, downstream manufacturing demand recovered slowly, with insufficient orders on their own end. They generally held a wait-and-see attitude toward the market outlook, lacking restocking demand and showing weak purchase willingness. Overall, cold-rolled non-oriented silicon steel prices in Guangzhou are expected to consolidate on a strong note next week.

Wuhan market: This week, cold-rolled non-oriented silicon steel prices in Wuhan strengthened slightly, with prices for most grades raised by 30-50 yuan/mt, while transaction performance remained weak. Market feedback indicated that futures consolidated, but Baosteel's October price policy raised the base price of non-oriented silicon steel by 200 yuan/mt. With purchasing costs rising, traders' willingness to raise prices strengthened. However, downstream demand showed no improvement, and buyers were reluctant to purchase excessively, mainly purchasing as needed before the Mid-Autumn Festival. Overall, spot prices of cold-rolled non-oriented silicon steel in Wuhan are expected to consolidate on a strong note next week.

 

Data Source Statement:

(All data in this report, other than publicly available information, are derived from public information (including but not limited to industry news, seminars, exhibitions, corporate financial reports, broker reports, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data, customs import and export data, and various data published by major associations and institutions), market communication, and SMM's internal database models, and are obtained through comprehensive analysis and reasonable inference by the research team. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making advice.

Shanghai Metals Market reserves the final right to interpret the terms of this statement and the right to adjust and modify the content of the statement based on actual circumstances.

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
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[SMM Weekly Summary] Purchase costs increase; non-oriented silicon steel prices may consolidate on a strong note next week - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)