Sichuan University released two core breakthroughs on Sep 20: an ultra-high-nickel cathode with 0.1C discharge specific capacity exceeding 240mAh/g, above the current market best, and a solid-state battery with energy density over 400Wh/kg and cycle life above 800 cycles. A joint lab for full-lifecycle testing and standardization was also inaugurated with Sichuan provincial and Meishan SOE partners. A 300-ton ultra-high-nickel cathode line and a 0.1GWh solid-state demo line will start construction in Meishan soon, with site selection done and equipment procurement underway.