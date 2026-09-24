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[Solid-state: Sichuan University unveils ultra-high-nickel all-solid-state battery breakthroughs]

Published: Sep 24, 2026 13:27 (GMT+8)
Sichuan University released two core breakthroughs on Sep 20: an ultra-high-nickel cathode with 0.1C discharge specific capacity exceeding 240mAh/g, above the current market best, and a solid-state battery with energy density over 400Wh/kg and cycle life above 800 cycles. A joint lab for full-lifecycle testing and standardization was also inaugurated with Sichuan provincial and Meishan SOE partners. A 300-ton ultra-high-nickel cathode line and a 0.1GWh solid-state demo line will start construction in Meishan soon, with site selection done and equipment procurement underway.

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