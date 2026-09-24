Xiaomi 18 Fold Launch Sales Up ~300% YoY, First-Week Activations Hit ~80,000 Units
【Xiaomi 18 Fold Launch Sales Up ~300% YoY, First-Week Activations Remain Elevated】Xiaomi Group disclosed that the new Xiaomi 18 Fold foldable smartphone significantly outperformed its predecessor at launch, with first-sale volumes up approximately 300% compared to the previous large-fold model. First-day sales reached approximately 36,000 units, with daily sales holding above 8,000 units over the following six days and first-week activations totaling approximately 80,000 units. The device starts at approximately CNY 12,000 and debuts with Xiaomi's in-house Xuanjie O3 chip.