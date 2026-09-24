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Sep 24 Scrap Battery Market Transaction Summary [SMM Daily Review]

Published: Sep 24, 2026 13:23 (GMT+8)

SMM, September 24:

Today, mainstream quotations for waste lead-acid batteries in China remained stable. Most smelters kept their purchase prices unchanged, with only a few making slight downward adjustments, while recyclers also maintained their buying prices. After lead prices surged to highs, they pulled back for two consecutive days. Combined with the upcoming double holiday, no night session on Thursday evening, and market closure on Friday, futures guidance weakened. Wait-and-see sentiment among scrap battery suppliers intensified, and purchasing and selling paces diverged: most sold normally, maintaining a fast-in, fast-out trading model to reduce inventory risks, while some moderately stockpiled, waiting for the market outlook. On the smelter side, after the concentrated arrival of scrap battery raw materials earlier, inventories were relatively sufficient. Before the holiday, they mainly purchased on an as-needed basis, and the possibility of raising purchase prices in the short term was relatively small. It is expected that scrap battery prices will remain stable in the short term, with attention needed on smelters' price adjustments after inventory digestion and the degree of scrap battery supply release.

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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