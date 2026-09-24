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Secondary Lead: Pre-Holiday Stockpiling Winds Down, Secondary Refined Lead Transactions Turn Quiet [SMM Lead Daily Review]

Published: Sep 24, 2026 13:22 (GMT+8)

SMM, September 24:

Participants in the secondary refined lead market suggested lowering the online price by 100 yuan/mt. Downstream pre-holiday stockpiling has largely concluded, and demand is weakening. Some smelters have limited spot orders and insist on selling at parity with the SMM #1 lead average price, while most smelters are not quoting spot orders. Today, the SMM secondary refined lead average price was 16,100 yuan/mt, a discount of 75 yuan/mt to the SMM #1 lead average price. Supplier selling sentiment was 1.7, and secondary refined lead purchasing sentiment today was 1.83 (historical data can be accessed via the database).

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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