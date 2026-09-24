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Shandong Spot Copper Cathode Market

Published: Sep 24, 2026 13:16 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
After copper prices corrected last week, downstream demand for immediate delivery picked up sharply. Limited output from smelters, coupled with insufficient supplementary imports of copper, led to continuous destocking of social inventories to a low level near 70,000 tonnes. Severe spot shortage emerged in the market. Holders of copper cathode in Shandong over-sold and maintained firm offers, pushing spot premiums sharply higher to 1,000 yuan per tonne, hitting a four-year high.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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