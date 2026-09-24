Zhengzhou Jinquan Mining and Metallurgy Equipment Co., Ltd. Shines at SMM CCAE 2026 (15th) Copper Industry Annual Conference

As the opening year of the 15th Five-Year Plan, 2026 marks a critical stage for the global copper industry, characterized by supply-demand restructuring, technological innovation, and green transformation. Constrained by resources, costs, and geopolitics, copper supply growth remains limited, while new energy, new-type power grids, and AI computing power are generating substantial copper demand. The supply-demand gap continues to widen, making copper's strategic value increasingly prominent. Guided by the Implementation Plan for High-Quality Development of the Copper Industry (2025-2027), China's copper industry is accelerating its transition toward high-end, intelligent, and green development.

Against this backdrop, ,will be grandly held on October 28-30at theShangri-La Hotel, Nanchang, Jiangxi.Shanghai Metals Market (SMM), in collaboration withZhengzhou Jinquan Mining and Metallurgy Equipment Co., Ltd., cordially invites you to attend.The conference focuses on the high-quality development of the copper industry, bringing together stakeholders from industry, research, and finance to discuss technological innovation and resource coordination, driving China's copper industry from scale advantages to dual leadership in technology and value.

Clickto sign up now. We look forward to meeting you at the conference.

Zhengzhou Jinquan (Jinquan) is located in the High-tech Zone of Zhengzhou, Henan Province. It is a high-tech enterprise specializing in technical services and equipment manufacturing for the refining and purification of rare and precious metals. The company provides refining technologies and equipment for precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium, as well as high-purity copper, tellurium, indium, gallium, and other rare materials, and undertakes production line construction for copper anode slime treatment projects.

Jinquan currently has over 200 employees, including a team of experienced senior managers, an efficient technical team, and a highly skilled installation crew, capable of providing clients with full-process services covering process design, custom equipment fabrication, installation and commissioning, and operator training. Jinquan's technologies and products are sold to more than 300 enterprises across over 50 countries.

To date, Jinquan holds over 100 authorized patents and software copyrights in precious metal refining technologies and equipment, environmental protection technologies and equipment, and related fields. Jinquan is a high-tech enterprise, a Henan Province science and technology enterprise, a Henan Province "Specialized, Refined, Distinctive, and Innovative" enterprise, and a Henan Province "Gazelle Enterprise." It has passed quality, health, and environmental management system certifications as well as intellectual property management system certification, and has established the "Henan Province Nitrogen Oxide Waste Gas Treatment Engineering Technology Research Center." It is a Henan Province intellectual property advantage enterprise and one of the first Zhengzhou Industrial Design Centers.

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SMM Conference Contact

Liu Mingkang

15653090867

liumingkang@smm.cn