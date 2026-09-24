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Platinum under pressure and lower in morning trading; spot market discount narrows with normal transactions [SMM Daily Review]

Published: Sep 24, 2026 12:08 (GMT+8)

Platinum futures prices fell today. Geopolitically, the three-hour US-Iran talks revealed substantial differences, with Iran's harsh conditions leaving prospects for de-escalation unclear. On the macro data front, the US services PMI for September rose to a near five-year high, while the manufacturing PMI climbed to a more than four-year high, fueling market concerns about consecutive Fed rate hikes. In morning trading, the most-traded GFEX platinum contract PT2612 closed at 431.6 yuan/g, down 2.91%. The price spread between the best ask price for SGE platinum 9995 and the GFEX PT2612 contract narrowed to around 3 yuan/g.

In the spot market, mainstream quotations from platinum traders were concentrated at discounts of 2 yuan/g to 0.5 yuan/g against the PT2612 contract, with overall discounts narrowing from the previous trading day. As futures prices declined, downstream inquiries were moderate, and transactions at mid-to-low quotations were active. With the holiday atmosphere building, some traders showed low willingness to sell and chose to hold prices firm, leading to a slight widening in quoted price spreads. Overall, trading activity in the platinum spot market was normal today.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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