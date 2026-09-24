[SMM Analysis] China’s Galvanized Sheet Producers: 2026 National Day & Mid-Autumn Holiday Operating Plans

SMM Sep 24 News:

As the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holidays approach, SMM surveyed downstream galvanized sheet producers on their operating plans during the holiday period. The survey covered 20 galvanized sheet producers, with a combined capacity of 17.82 million tonnes. Results showed that most companies plan to maintain normal production during the National Day holiday. Only two companies plan to suspend production for maintenance, with the affected zinc consumption estimated at around 362 tonnes. Overall, holiday-related production suspensions are expected to be more widespread than in previous years.

In terms of production arrangements, overall orders have remained relatively weak this year, with the traditional peak-season characteristics less evident in September and only limited month-on-month improvement in orders. Meanwhile, amid generally modest order profitability, some private galvanized sheet producers have opted to suspend production during the holiday period. Nevertheless, most producers across the industry are expected to maintain normal operations, with overall production remaining stable during the holidays.

Regarding raw material inventories, zinc prices remained above RMB 26,000/tonne throughout September. The relatively high zinc price has weighed to some extent on downstream purchasing sentiment. Most galvanized sheet producers are currently purchasing zinc mainly on an as-needed basis, with raw material inventories generally maintained at around 10–15 days.

SMM will continue to monitor the actual production and raw material procurement of galvanized sheet producers during the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holidays.

(The above information is based on market collection and comprehensive evaluation by the SMM research team. The information provided in this article is for reference only. This article does not constitute direct advice for investment research and decision-making. Customers should make cautious decisions and should not replace their independent judgment with this information. Any decisions made by customers are not related to SMM.)